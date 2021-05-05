Housing and health issues set to return to centre stage
The Government hopes the new Affordable Housing Bill will result in 6,000 homes being built over the next three years
Prior to last year’s election, the constant refrain was that the campaign would be dominated by two issues - health and housing and the crises in both.
We didn’t know it then, but the situation in health was to get a hell of a lot worse.