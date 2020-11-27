Hotels, retail, hairdressers, gyms, churches to open next Tuesday, followed by restaurants and gastropubs on Friday

The reopening of hotels, retail, hairdressers, churches, gyms and museums from next Tuesday has been approved by the Cabinet this Friday afternoon.

The Cabinet met to sign off on the country’s exit from Level 5 restrictions.

Restaurants and gastropubs are due to open next Friday.

In terms of travel, the Government’s plan is to ask people to stay in their county until December 18th, with exemptions for essential travel.

The period for relaxed travel restrictions will run until January 6th, and mixing of three households will be permitted during this time. However, sources said the Government is considering guidance rather than regulations on the mixing of households.

The limit will apply to the number of households mixing, rather than the number of people, in recognition of the fact that families come in different shapes and sizes, a Government source said.

Cabinet also approved plans to enable specific seasonal attractions or events over the Christmas period to go ahead, thought to include activities such as outdoor Christmas or Santa experiences. It is understood that Fáilte Ireland have developed guidelines for this.

The Government has also been considering plans to relax time limits on dining, with no limit when there is two metres between tables, although a 1 hour 45 minute limit will apply when tables are less than two metres apart. Six people will be allowed per table under rules discussed at cabinet this afternoon.

Meanwhile sources have also confirmed wet pubs will not reopen in December.

It is also understood that hotels are likely to be able to open their restaurants for non-residents, subject to strict social distancing requirements.

It is expected too that golf, tennis, shooting, horseriding and other outdoor sports will be permitted from next week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas”. Photograph:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Government is expected to launch a major publicity campaign urging people to have a “safe Christmas” after tonight’s expected announcements of a lifting of the lockdown and the reopening of social and economic life.

People will be told that “every contact counts” and told to limit their social and family interactions over the Christmas period.

Political sources said that ministers realise they are taking a risk with the relaxation of the restrictions but were conscious of the “need to bring people with us”. Ministers were determined to consider a range of factors, not just the public health warnings about the prospect of increased infections.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times understands that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan was not present for the political discussion and conclusions reached by the Cabinet sub-committee on Thursday night.

According to sources, there were presentations at the start of the meeting by Dr Holohan and Prof Philip Nolan from Nphet, and also from Paul Reid of the HSE and Pádraig Dalton, the head of the Central Statistics Office. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also made a presentation at the beginning of the meeting on the economic issues, focussing heavily on the costs to the Exchequer of the lockdown – which he said were running to a billion euros a month – and on the rising unemployment.

Dr Holohan and Prof Nolan insisted that it was the right move to go to Level 5 restrictions in October, a point of some disagreement among several people in Government. However, the Nphet team and the other officials left the meeting to allow the politicians discuss the issues and reach a decision, it is understood.

The Government rejected advice from the State’s public health experts after the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee met for five hours on Thursday night.

Post-Christmas spike

Earlier Mr Reid acknowledged there could be a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas.

That was “a legitimate concern” he told Newstalk Breakfast. “This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas. People deserve a break. I would ask people to work with us,” he said.

If the public works with the authorities then lockdown should not be inevitable in January, Mr Reid said. “We’re in a strong position going in,” he said.

Ireland has one of the strongest positions in Europe with regard to the level of Covid cases, he said. Ireland was in this position because of the behaviour of the public. This period could be used now to further strengthen that position and allow for a safe Christmas.

Mr Reid said there was “a staircase of risks” and that every step of the process was a risk. What the Government had to do was to “take a whole lot of advice,” from Nphet, from the HSE, from the CSO and from economic data.

“They have to take a balanced set of risks, they have to consider all of the input and then decide.”

On Friday morning Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan said his personal view was that the country should go to Level 2 when the Level 5 restrictions are lifted. “People need to see benefit at the end of the process.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Callaghan said he had opposed going to Level 5 as he thought no matter what steps were taken the numbers would go up again when the restrictions were lifted.

The consequences of the disease were known, but it was only now that the negative impact of the lockdown was being experienced, he said.

He wanted to see restrictions lifted so young people could go back to their pastimes.

“The number of cases are going to go up no matter what we do - Level 2 or Level 3. We have learned a lot since the last lockdown, it is household visits that are the primary cause.”

Mr O’Callaghan said he would allow bars and restaurants to open because they have robust protection measures in place. The second wave had not been as bad as the first wave. During the first wave between February and June there were 1,736 Covid deaths while between July and November, the number of deaths from the virus was 300, he said.

In a letter to Government, Nphet had advised that the hospitality sector should be allowed to offer take-away only services throughout December.

Nphet said a choice should be made between relaxing restrictions on households visits or allowing the hospitality sector to reopen.

A senior source said the Government would seek to “re-balance” this and allow much of the hospitality sector to reopen but with the trade off of permitting smaller groups to meet in people’s homes.

Family bubble

Elsewhere infectious diseases specialist Professor Sam McConkey said the safest way to visit relatives this Christmas would be to effectively create a family bubble for the two weeks in advance.

Limiting social engagements for 14 days before visiting elderly relatives would be the safest thing to do this Christmas, he told RTÉ Today with Claire Byrne show.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing fair about this virus. The pandemic has been unfair to lots of people. Many of us have had their lives turned upside down.”

There could be safer ways to open the hospitality industry as has been done in Finland, he said, but he acknowledged that in Scandinavia there is a winter outdoor culture with “different traditions.”

It would be challenging to open the retail sector, the hospitality sector and to allow family gatherings. “None of us wants to be oscillating back and forth between Level 3 and Level 5 and back to Level 3 again.”

Prof McConkey called for “intense public health controls” with a focus on those who have the virus rather than those who do not. He pointed out that it could be possible to allow the pubs to open in Leitrim where numbers are low, but only to locals. “Some areas have controlled the virus very well.”