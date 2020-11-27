Hotel restaurants, golf and tennis all in line for reopening but Government to warn ‘every contact counts’

The Government is expected to launch a major publicity campaign urging people to have a “safe Christmas” after tonight’s expected announcements of a lifting of the lockdown and the reopening of social and economic life.

People will be told that “every contact counts” and told to limit their social and family interactions over the Christmas period.

Political sources said that ministers realise that they are taking a risk with the relaxation of the restrictions but were conscious of the “need to bring people with us”. Ministers were determined to consider a range of factors, not just the public health warnings about the prospect of increased infections.

It is also understood that hotels are likely to be able to open their restaurants for non-residents, subject to strict social distancing requirements.

The issue of indoor hospitality in general – a source of sharp disagreement between the public health experts from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Government – is expected to be subject to strict regulation and inspection.

It is also expected that golf, tennis, shooting, horseriding and other outdoor sports will be permitted from next week.

Meanwhile, The Irish Times understands that Dr Tony Holohan was not present for the political discussion and conclusions reached by the Cabinet sub-committee last night.

According to sources, there were presentations at the start of the meeting by Dr Holohan and Prof Philip Nolan from Nphet, and also from Paul Reid of the HSE and Pádraig Dalton, the head of the Central Statistics Office. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also made a presentation at the beginning of the meeting on the economic issues, focussing heavily on the costs to the Exchequer of the lockdown – which he said were running to a billion euros a month – and on the rising unemployment.

Dr Holohan and Prof Nolan insisted that it was the right move to go to Level 5 restrictions in October, a point of some disagreement among several people in Government. However, the Nphet team and the other officials left the meeting to allow the politicians to discuss the issues and reach a decision, it is understood.

The Cabinet is meeting on Friday afternoon to sign off on measures which would allow restaurants and gastropubs to reopen in December while also permitting household visits.

The Government is set to reject advice from the State’s public health experts after the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee met for five hours on Thursday night and proposed that much of the hospitality sector should be allowed to reopen from December 7th onwards.

Senior sources said there would be tighter rules including cutting the time allowed at a table and cutting the number of people allowed to sit together in restaurants. It is unlikely that household visits will recommence next week, though rules on this will change from December 18th while travel restrictions would also be removed allowing people to leave their county.

Post-Christmas spike

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas”. Photograph:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Earlier Mr Reid has acknowledged there could be a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas.

That was “a legitimate concern” he told Newstalk Breakfast. “This is in our hands, we can make this a safe Christmas. People deserve a break. I would ask people to work with us,” he said.

If the public works with the authorities then lockdown should not be inevitable in January, Mr Reid said. “We’re in a strong position going in,” Mr Reid said.

Ireland has one of the strongest positions in Europe with regard to the level of Covid cases, he said. Ireland was in this position because of the behaviour of the public. This period could be used now to further strengthen that position and allow for a safe Christmas.

Mr Reid said there was “a staircase of risks” and that every step of the process was a risk. What the Government had to do was to “take a whole lot of advice,” from Nphet, from the HSE, from the CSO and from economic data.

“They have to take a balanced set of risks, they have to consider all of the input and then decide.”

On Friday morning Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has said his personal view was that the country should go to Level 2 when the Level 5 restrictions are lifted. “People need to see benefit at the end of the process.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Callaghan said he had opposed going to Level 5 as he thought no matter what steps were taken the numbers would go up again when the restrictions were lifted.

It was not acceptable to shut down the country when there was a health issue, he said. This was a dangerous disease and there was a need to recognise personal responsibility. “People have to be extremely careful.”

The consequences of the disease were known, but it was only now that the negative impact of the lockdown was being experienced. Mr O’Callaghan said he wanted to see restrictions lifted so young people could go back to their pastimes.

“The number of cases are going to go up no matter what we do - Level 2 or Level 3. We have learned a lot since the last lockdown, it is household visits that are the primary cause.”

Mr O’Callaghan said he would allow bars and restaurants to open because they have robust protection measures in place. The second wave had not been as bad as the first wave, he said. During the first wave between February and June there were 1736 Covid deaths while between July and November, the number of deaths from the virus was 300, he said.

In a letter to Government, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had advised that the hospitality sector should be allowed to offer take-away only services throughout December.

Nphet said a choice should be made between relaxing restrictions on households visits or allowing the hospitality sector to reopen.

A senior source said the Government would seek to “re-balance” this and allow much of the hospitality sector to reopen but with the trade off of permitting smaller groups to meet in people’s homes.

Family Bubble

Elsewhere infectious diseases specialist Professor Sam McConkey has said that the safest way to visit relatives this Christmas would be to effectively create a family bubble for the two weeks in advance.

Limiting social engagements for 14 days before visiting elderly relatives would be the safest thing to do this Christmas, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing fair about this virus. The pandemic has been unfair to lots of people. Many of us have had their lives turned upside down.”

There could be safer ways to open the hospitality industry as has been done in Finland, he said, but he acknowledged that in Scandinavia there is a winter outdoor culture with “different traditions.”

It would be challenging to open the retail sector, the hospitality sector and to allow family gatherings. “None of us wants to be oscillating back and forth between Level 3 and Level 5 and back to Level 3 again.”

Prof McConkey called for “intense public health controls” with a focus on those who have the virus rather than those who do not. He pointed out that it could be possible to allow the pubs to open in Leitrim where numbers are low, but only to locals. “Some areas have controlled the virus very well.”