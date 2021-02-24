Hotel isolation for 20 states excludes US, UK where cases ‘rampant’

Mandatory hotel quarantining moved a step closer after Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly introduced legislation in the Dáil that he described as a “radical measure” for extraordinary times.

The Health (Amendment) Bill will introduce quarantining at a “designated facility” for travellers from 20 countries with variants of Covid-19 that “present a particularly high risk”.

The complex legislation also introduces compulsory quarantine for passengers who arrive in Ireland without a negative test.

The Opposition has repeatedly called for mandatory quarantining to apply to all arrivals. But the Government said it is unnecessary for countries with low transmission levels. However, Opposition TDs said the focus is on Africa and South America but not on countries like the United States and United Kingdom where the virus is “rampant” with variants including the Californian mutation.

Vaccines and variants

Mr Donnelly said there are still 1,000-3,500 arrivals into Irish ports and airports daily, “with 10,500 people arriving into Dublin Airport last week”. He acknowledged “serious concerns that the vaccines which have been developed to date may not be as effective against variants” of the virus.

Under mandatory quarantining passengers will be confined to a designated en suite hotel room for 14 days with meals provided. They will have to pre-book and pay for the quarantine.

Some people will consider the Bill too harsh and others will say it is insufficient, he said. But “we believe that this Bill strikes a fair and proportionate balance” between the protection of public health and the “limited restriction of individual rights. We may not get everything exactly right” but they would learn and adapt where necessary and in a fair and transparent manner.

Minister of State for Health Mary Butler warned of the need to address the threat posed by new variants. She said it is “vital that the effectiveness of the vaccination programme is maintained”.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the Bill is “full of holes” and “absolute madness” that its focus is on Africa and South America and one European country (Austria) when the virus is rampant in the US and UK.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said nine months after the National Public Health Emergency Team recommended that discretionary elements of travel should not be allowed they were only now debating a Bill “which still does not solve the problem” because it does not apply to all inward travellers.

He said “it is also absolutely extraordinary that even in this Bill there is still no mandatory PCR testing post-arrival for people who are quarantining at home. It is still only advisory.”

Sinn Féin transport spokesman Darren O’Rourke said responsibility for quarantining had been “dumped” on Mr Donnelly when it should be the responsibility of the Ministers for Transport and Justice.

Labour warning

Labour leader Alan Kelly said “in normal times this Bill might be radical but when it comes to protecting our own people a year into a pandemic . . . this is anything but radical. It is a weak piece of legislation because it doesn’t change anything.”

And he warned that the Government will have failed if variants become embedded because of the failure to quarantine all travellers.

Labour transport spokesman Duncan Smith said a “belt and braces approach is needed but this is neither belt nor braces”. He questioned whether employees of meat processing plants would be excluded from the legislation as essential workers and asked if there had been negotiations with their employers on their accommodation. And he warned that if workers arriving from Brazil continued to be housed in overcrowded conditions there will continue to be “huge problems” with transmission of the virus and “that is unacceptable”.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said “what we’re facing is more of the same” for the next six weeks “and then we’all see what happens”. And this is not good enough when people had sacrificed so much, she added.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary warned that the legislation will not be effective “without some sort of all-Ireland policy around quarantining and testing”.