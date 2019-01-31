Homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn to contest local elections

Prominent homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn is to contest the upcoming local elections for a seat on Dublin City Council.

Mr Flynn is the founder and chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless, a voluntary charity that provides outreach support to rough sleepers in the city centre area.

Originally from Dorset St, Mr Flynn announced he would be contesting a seat in the north inner city ward, as an Independent candidate.

Current councillors in the eight-seat ward include Lord Mayor Nial Ring, Ind Christy Burke, Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam, and Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats.

Mr Flynn has been an outspoken critic of Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy’s performance in tackling the homelessness crisis, and has also frequently criticised Eileen Gleeson, head of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

The local elections will take place alongside the European parliament elections in May.

In a statement announcing his intention to contest the elections, Mr Flynn said he had “strong ties to the local community both living and working here all of my life.”

If elected he would focus on the issues of homeless, housing, education, and healthcare services in the inner city, he said.

His charity, Inner City Helping Homeless reported an income of €225,000, and expenditure of €160,000 in 2017, according to financial accounts. The organisation’s offices are based on Amiens St, in the north inner city.