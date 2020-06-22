Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo enlisted by Green Party in bid for government support

The pro-coaltion wing of the Green Party has enlisted Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo for a live seminar on Monday night, as part of its final push to win over the support of the membership for the programme for government.

Party leader Eamon Ryan and deputy leader Catherine Martin announced that Mr Ruffalo ‑ who received Oscar nominations for his roles in The Kids are Alright and Foxcather and also played the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel movie of the same name - will participate in a web livestream on Monday evening to discuss fracking and the programme for government.

Mr Ruffalo has also been a prominent environmental campaigner for many years and has been particularly active in the anti-fracking movement in the United States.

The event, called Ireland’s Green Future, will highlight the programme for government’s undertaking to stop US fracked-gas imports.

In a statement issued on Monday Mr Ryan said: “That would make Ireland the first nation in the world to do so. Instead of powering Ireland from increased fracked gas imports, the PFG also states that Ireland will lead the world on renewable energy procuring at least 70 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.”

Ahead of the event Mr Ruffalo said: “For years, US and Irish campaigners have worked together to achieve a ban on fracking in Ireland. Now the PFG is an opportunity for a monumental achievement for Ireland to become the first country in the world to ban fracked gas imports. This is crucial for our shared climate, as well as for the public health of Americans.”

With both camps in the party accepting the decision will be very tight, the respective campaigns have ramped up considerably on Monday in the final hours of canvassing.

While the vote is not being counted until Friday, it is a postal vote so the last votes are expected to be cast tomorrow to allow delivery to party headquarters. Some 2,000 members of the party are expected to participate in the internal ballot with a two-thirds majority required if the party is to enter coalition.

The 7:00PM livestream event will be available via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84198289424