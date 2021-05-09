High Covid-19 rates in north-west ‘not a Border issue’, Minister says

Minister Charlie McConalogue insisted that high Covid-19 infection rates in the north-west are “not a Border issue”.

His remarks came as he was pressed on whether there should be enforcement measures to prevent cross border travel.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has written to the Minister for Health in the Republic Stephen Donnelly saying non-essential cross-Border travel must be stopped “by enforcement if required”.

In a letter to Mr Donnelly on Wednesday, Mr Swann warned of a “fresh increase of community transmission of Covid-19”.

He said that governments in both jurisdictions should do everything possible to prevent non-essential cross-Border travel.

Ministers in the south have given no indication that the Government intends to prevent non-essential cross-Border travel as a result.

On Saturday Fianna Fáil junior minister Thomas Byrne told RTÉ: “We are opening up inter-county travel on Monday. That doesn’t mean that everyone has to go gangbusters at it.”

He added: “But if Robin Swann feels the need to introduce restrictions on the North that’s a matter for them. But we haven’t done this on a 26-county basis at any point it’s always been done the 32-county basis.”

Mr McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture and a Donegal TD welcomed what he said was Mr Swann’s willingness to work on a cross-Border basis in dealing with the virus.

He said: “We have seen, for example in Donegal here, a very close correlation with Derry and Strabane in relation to infections over the last number of months” but also highlighted the rollout of vaccines on both sides of the Border.

He was asked on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme if there should be enforcement on the Border.

Mr McConalogue said: “I think the key point here is that it’s not a Border issue, it’s a regional issue, and we have to work together as we gradually reopen.”

He also said: “From [Monday] we’re in the situation because of the increasing rollout of vaccination to be able to allow intercounty, non-essential travel.

“And that’s because we’ve got into that space and likewise that is the situation in Northern Ireland.

“So I think it’s really good that people can now travel between counties for non-essential purposes but in doing that our clear message to everyone is to continue to stay safe and continue to be very aware of the possibility of infection if we let our guard down.”

Dr Tom Black, the chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland told the same programme he does not believe enforcement is necessary at this point.

He said more people have been vaccinated in the Republic than in the North and the programmes are working well to keep transmission of the infection down in older people.