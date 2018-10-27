Higgins calls for ‘republic of equality’ in acceptance speech

President Michael D Higgins has said “words matter” and can hurt but also heal, as he made his acceptance speech for a second term in Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Higgins also said Irish people wanted to see “security in shelter, housing that can be a home” as he sought to outline the themes for his next seven years in office.

The President elaborated on his idea of a “real republic” that was at the centre of his re-election campaign but also made comments that could be seen as criticism of Peter Casey, who came second to Mr Higgins.

Mr Casey’s campaign was boosted by controversial comments he made about the travelling community.

In his speech in Dublin Castle after being declared the winner, Mr Higgins said: “Words matter. Words can hurt. Words can heal. Words can empower. Words can divide. The words and ideas I have used in this campaign, reflect a vision for Ireland based on four strands.”

These strands are: “equal and together”; “strong sustainable communities”; “sharing history, shaping the future” and “Ireland’s voice matters”.

“The next seven years will offer opportunities to do things in new ways; including everybody,” Mr Higgins said.

“That requires identifying and facing exclusions, and more than just eliminating barriers, it means the exercising of new invitations. A real republic is a republic of equality, of share vulnerabilities and of collective capacities.”

He also touched on the current housing crisis and said “our people want to see security in shelter, housing that can be a home, as part of a healthy community”.

“We are in a time of transformation and the Presidency, through its direct representation of, and direct conversation with, the people of Ireland, is an independent space where new ideas and possibilities can emerge.”

He said Ireland must also “face the future with inclusion and creativity”, as he said he would like to see the next period of commemoration of the State’s foundation “spark a debate about the values , na fiúntaisí, the principles required in today’s Ireland”.

“We will in 2019 celebrate the Democratic Programme of the First Dáil. We should use it to return to looking at our institutions and consider how they serve our values. How all people will participate in decision making in Ireland.”

The next period of commemoration will mark “challenging, often difficult, periods of our history”.

“This task will require sensitive thought, reflection and understanding – an ethics of memory and a narrative of hospitality, enabling different versions of shared events to be placed side by side, uncomfortable truths acknowledged.”

In other comments that may be seen as a criticism of Mr Casey, Mr Higgins said: “The people have made a choice as to which version of Irishness they want reflected at home and abroad. It is the making of hope they wish to share rather than the experience of any exploitation of division or fear.”

‘Sincere and constructive’

Of his “real republic”, Mr Higgins said it is “a life lived together and ‘together’ has been one of those words that has resonated throughout this campaign, as has another word-authenticity. Both are so important. People are interested in conversations and ideas that are sincere and constructive.”

He also said it is a “republic of equality, of shared vulnerabilities and of collective capacities”.

“People at home and abroad speak to me about the need to rebalance environment, economy and society – and the need to ensure that the new technologically-driven changes are harnessed in a way that has universal benefit; rather than creating new forms of inequality; that our shared future will be one of sustainability and decent work; a future that acknowledges a duty of care.”

The President said he would be a president “for all the people, for those who voted for me and those who did not”.

Now is the time, he said to be “active rather than passive”.

“Clear choices are opening up as to what will be the character of our Irishness. Will it be a commitment to inclusion and a shared world or a retreat to the misery of an extreme individualism?

“Over the next seven years, I will also represent your voice, Ireland’s voice, as we face challenges that are global – responding to climate change and sustainability, the challenge of global hunger in a way that is sustainable, Brexit, trade and a fragile multilateralism.The urgent need to end the scourge of violence against women cannot be deferred, but must be ended now.

“I will, on your behalf, represent an Ireland committed to a peaceful world and a shared planet and together we will ensure that Ireland’s voice matters. I will continue to work for ever better relationships, North and South, east and west, with Europe and our multilateral institutions.”