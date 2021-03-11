Helen McEntee to take paid maternity leave but remain in Government without portfolio

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will remain a member of the Government without portfolio while she takes six months maternity leave from April 14th Taoiseach Micheal Martin has told the Dail.

He said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will be Minister for Justice until October 31st and Minsier of State Hildegarde Naughton will beasssied as Minister of State to Justice.

Ms McEntee is expecting a baby in May making her the first Cabinet Minister to be pregnant in office but there are no legal provisions to allow female TDs to take maternity leave.

On Monday the Taoiseach said Ms McEntee’s maternity leave would be facilitated “through a range of mechanisms” and he believes the situation “will become a catalyst for wider change”.

Speaking in an interview with Women for Election for International Women’s Day on Monday, he said it was likely there would need to be a legislative and constitutional change to facilitate members of parliament taking maternity leave more easily in the future.

Mr Martin said he would like to see 50 per cent of the Dáil and Seanad made up of women politicians by 2030 “if possible”.

“That’s what we should be aiming for,” he said.

