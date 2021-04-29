Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy, a first for a serving Cabinet Minister

Helen McEntee has become the first serving Cabinet Minister to give birth while in office.

Ms McEntee temporarily stepped aside on Tuesday as Minister for Justice to take maternity leave, but remains a member of Government, albeit serving as a cabinet Minister without portfolio during the duration of her leave.

She gave birth to a baby boy, first reported by LMFM Radio on Thursday morning.

Heather Humphreys will serve as Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Justice during the period of Ms McEntee’s maternity leave, while Ministers of State Hildegarde Naughten and James Browne will be assigned responsibility for civil and criminal justice, and law reform and immigration respectively.

On Tuesday, Ms McEntee said arrangements for her maternity leave are a “sticking plaster” until a more permanent solution is found.

Her maternity leave is being facilitated by a complicated arrangement necessitated due to caps on the number of ministers a government can have.

“It’s really important women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and the positions they were working in before,” Ms McEntee said.

“This [ARRANGEMENT]is very much a sticking plaster, it’s not a long-term measure that we hope to put in place,” she said, adding that the Citizens’ Assembly had been asked to consider the issue, and that the Government was committed to addressing it.

Ms Humphreys will lead political responsibilty for the Department of Justice, in particular matters on security and policing, and will sign commencement orders and statutory instruments, as well as bringing judicial appointments to cabinet.

Ms Naughton, who already attends cabinet as a super-junior minister, will have lead responsibility for matter relating to modernisation of the courts, legal system and judiciary, the prisons system, economic crime and corruption, domestic, sexual and gender based violence and reducing legal costs and the cost of insurance. She will also cover non judicial appointments and annual reports from agencies and bodies in the crimminal justice sector, and legislation relating to criminal justice.

Mr Browne will look after the transposition of EU directives, reform of gambling, rural safety, chairing the anti-social behaviour forum and oversight of the youth justice strategy. He will bring to cabinet annual reports and legislation from the civil justice sector.

