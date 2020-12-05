Helen McEntee announces she is pregnant

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced she is expecting her first child next May, making her the first member of Cabinet to be pregnant while in office in the history of the State.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ms McEntee announced it would be her and her husband’s “last Christmas as a duo.”

“Minister McEntee and her husband Paul are delighted to be expecting their first child, due in May 2021,” her spokesman confirmed.

Ms McEntee was appointed Minister for Justice in June 2020, previously she had served as minister of state for European affairs in the last Fine Gael-led Government.

She was first elected to the Dáil in the Meath East constituency in 2013 in a by-election, filling the seat which had been held by her father Shane McEntee.

In 2017 she married Paul Hickey, who previously worked as a parliamentary assistant to former minister for education Joe McHugh.