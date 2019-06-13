Health service overruns follow familiar pattern
Inside Politics: Latest revelations feed into erosion of Fine Gael claim to fiscal responsibility
Transition to a better designed and more efficient health service will take time and effort, patience and political will
Good morning.
This morning’s lead tells a story that has become familiar in recent years - spending in the health service is once again running way ahead of budgeted levels and if left unchecked will require another bailout of several hundred million euros before the end of the year. Fiach Kelly is on the job.