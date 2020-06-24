Health priorities under review in context of Covid-19, says Harris

Minister for Health Simon Harris has told the Dáil the Sláintecare office is considering priorities for this year and next in light of the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“It is very clear that the reforms under the programme will be necessary, more than ever,” he said.

In possibly his last speech to the Dáil as Minister for Health Mr Harris also said the reproduction rate at which a person infected with coronavirus passes it on to someone else remained stable at between 0.5 and 0.8. But because of the low number of cases the “more important number” to monitor is the number of new cases per day and where they are emerging.

“The average number of cases over the last five days was nine. This day last week, it was 19.”

He also has signalled that the lifting of travel restrictions will go ahead on Monday because “we have worked hard to suppress this virus and we look in a strong position to progress”.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday and the Government “will decide how to proceed tomorrow afternoon”.

The Minister said he hoped that many people would see relatives they had not seen for many months because they lived in other parts of the country.

In May 85,000 outpatient appointments were dealt with virtually via online GP consultations and prescriptions sent electronically to pharmacies.

He said “better infection control measures, more and better alternatives to hospitals, healthcare supports in our nursing homes, keeping people in their homes for longer” are “no longer options but absolute necessities”.

Community care

He warned of the delays in “donning and doffing of equipment, significant additional time for cleaning of beds, theatres and equipment” and enhanced PPE and cleaning between patients.

“Patients booked for surgery will require to be tested prior to surgery. The health service we know will be no more and we must reconstruct it safely and dynamically.”

He said moving care to the community setting “will be a fundamental pillar in the post-Covid world. The Community Care Fund is committed to delivering up to 1,000 community workers . . . [and] new initiatives aimed at reducing waiting lists and scaling up the Integration Fund projects.”