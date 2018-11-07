Health committee rejects specific clause to ban abortions due to sex, race or disability

The Oireachtas health committee has voted against inserting a specific clause to ban abortions on the basis of sex, race or any condition or disability.

Minister for Health Simon Harris told the committee he fundamentally disagreed with the need for the amendment and that it was an attempt to make a section of the legislation “inoperable”. Mr Harris stressed legislation providing for abortion services will not allow women to seek a termination on the basis of sex, race or disability.

The Oireachtas Health Committee is continuing to debate 180 proposed amendments to the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018.

The Bill has already passed second stage in the Dáil. The committee stage will see TDs go through the legislation line by line, debating the amendments proposed by pro-choice and anti-abortion TDs.

Mr Harris said when framing legislation, everything that is lawful is listed “and everything else is unlawful” and that the amendment was an attempt to have a “gotcha moment”.

Mr Harris said the Committee on the Eighth Amendment had the opportunity to specifically include disability as grounds for termination, but did not. “Women have children with disabilities for many, many reasons not just because the Eighth Amendment stopped them having a termination,” Mr Harris added.

He told the committee, “We are somewhat reopening the debate of the referendum”.

Peadar Tóibín, who was among 10 TDs who proposed the amendment, admitted it would be hard to implement, but that it would send a “wonderful message” to people with disabilities. Seven members voted against the amendment with Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly abstaining from the vote.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said the amendment was “deliberately designed to inflame the situation and re-run the referendum”.

Ms O’Reilly said the amendment was “unnecessary” and was designed to “restart the debate”.

Separately, the committee has been examining the three-day waiting period. Under the legislation three days must elapse between the time a woman is certified as pregnant and the termination of pregnancy. A number of TDs, including Independents for Change TD Clare Daly, tabled an amendment seeking to delete the three-day waiting period from the legislation. Ms Daly said, “Timely access to abortion is key” and it is “patronising” to assume women need this time “to be sure to be sure”.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said she resented the term “cooling off period” and that it suggested a woman facing a crisis pregnancy was “somehow hot under the collar”. Ms O’Reilly said the term was something “you associate with insurance”. Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger raised the issue that women would have to attend two appointments with their GP, the first for certification and the second for a medical termination. Ms Coppinger said it would be difficult for women to get to a doctor’s surgery twice in the space of three days and “will add expense to the HSE”.

Independent TD Michael Harty, who chairs the committee and is a GP, said he believed it would take three visits to a GP, to include a follow-up appointment for women.

He said he believed the three-day waiting period is unnecessary, but face-to-face consultation with a medical practitioner is necessary.

Mr Harris said there are operational issues that have to be teased out in relation to the three-day waiting period, specifically when the “clock starts ticking”. He said he didn’t want to deviate from the three-day waiting period but when exactly it starts is something he is “happy to look at”.