Has the Green Party leadership issue been settled?

Eamon Ryan retains leadership but vote was a little to close for comfort

the leadership vote of 994 to to 946 was a little too close for comfort. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

the leadership vote of 994 to to 946 was a little too close for comfort. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

 

Has the Green leadership issue been settled? Well Eamon Ryan has managed to retain his decade-long leadership but Catherine Martin ran him to within less than 50 votes.

“It was a really close result. There is no two ways about that. The result could have gone either way. I will reflect on that,” he said in his acceptance speech, which was delivered on line.

For her part, Martin pledged she would fully support his leadership. But it capped off a very strong two months for the deputy leader and reflected her role in steering the party through the Programme for Government negotiations.

She is in a very strong position in the party now. She is not leader but her calls for deep-seated structural reform (particularly around allegations of bullying) will have to be taken on board.

Still 994 to to 946 was a little too close for comfort and on those figures the pressure on Mr Ryan’s leadership is unlikely to abate.

If it were the Tories, or even Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, such a result would inevitably lead to a cascade of further challenges.

This is a new experience for the Greens which has been experiencing what it’s like to be a conventional party (ie a bit of back-stabbing) in the past few months.

What it does do is pose questions about the durability of Mr Ryan’s leadership and if he can continue to be party leader for the full term of the government. With the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders swapping the role of Taoiseach in December 2020, you can be sure there will be internal pressure in the Greens that a handover from Ryan should take place at that juncture.

The idea of a co-leadership was floated earlier in the year (by the Ryan camp). In his speech, he said the party has never been hierarchical and leadership was shared. Indeed, he referred to a long period where the party deliberately eschewed the notion of leadership.

But that was then and we are now in a different era where having a leader is a sine qua non for a functioning party in government.

Can the party now unite behind Ryan and put all the rancour of the past few months behind it? You just sense that question has not been settled by this skin-of-the-teeth result.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.