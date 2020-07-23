Has the Green Party leadership issue been settled?

Has the Green leadership issue been settled? Well Eamon Ryan has managed to retain his decade-long leadership but Catherine Martin ran him to within less than 50 votes.

“It was a really close result. There is no two ways about that. The result could have gone either way. I will reflect on that,” he said in his acceptance speech, which was delivered on line.

For her part, Martin pledged she would fully support his leadership. But it capped off a very strong two months for the deputy leader and reflected her role in steering the party through the Programme for Government negotiations.

She is in a very strong position in the party now. She is not leader but her calls for deep-seated structural reform (particularly around allegations of bullying) will have to be taken on board.

Still 994 to to 946 was a little too close for comfort and on those figures the pressure on Mr Ryan’s leadership is unlikely to abate.

If it were the Tories, or even Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, such a result would inevitably lead to a cascade of further challenges.

This is a new experience for the Greens which has been experiencing what it’s like to be a conventional party (ie a bit of back-stabbing) in the past few months.

What it does do is pose questions about the durability of Mr Ryan’s leadership and if he can continue to be party leader for the full term of the government. With the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders swapping the role of Taoiseach in December 2020, you can be sure there will be internal pressure in the Greens that a handover from Ryan should take place at that juncture.

The idea of a co-leadership was floated earlier in the year (by the Ryan camp). In his speech, he said the party has never been hierarchical and leadership was shared. Indeed, he referred to a long period where the party deliberately eschewed the notion of leadership.

But that was then and we are now in a different era where having a leader is a sine qua non for a functioning party in government.

Can the party now unite behind Ryan and put all the rancour of the past few months behind it? You just sense that question has not been settled by this skin-of-the-teeth result.