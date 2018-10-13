Has Denis Naughten caused irreparable damage to the broadband plan?
Former minister’s desperation resulted in an appalling lack of judgment
David McCourt with former minister for communications, Denis Naughten. Photograph: Andrew Downes
It was Denis Naughten’s ambiguity about his meetings with the lead bidder for the National Broadband Plan, among other concerns, that spooked Leo Varadkar.
Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Taoiseach and his now former minister for communications spoke about Naughten’s contacts with David McCourt on three occasions.