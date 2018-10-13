Has Denis Naughten caused irreparable damage to the broadband plan?

Former minister’s desperation resulted in an appalling lack of judgment

Fiach Kelly Deputy Political Editor

David McCourt with former minister for communications, Denis Naughten. Photograph: Andrew Downes

David McCourt with former minister for communications, Denis Naughten. Photograph: Andrew Downes

It was Denis Naughten’s ambiguity about his meetings with the lead bidder for the National Broadband Plan, among other concerns, that spooked Leo Varadkar.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Taoiseach and his now former minister for communications spoke about Naughten’s contacts with David McCourt on three occasions.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.