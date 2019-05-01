Harris to bring organ donation Bill before Cabinet

Long-promised legislation governing consent for organ donation in Ireland is expected to be brought to Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting by Minister for Health Simon Harris.

According to informed sources, Mr Harris will present the Human Tissues Bill to ministers at their meeting in Cork. This will allow a presumption of consent for donation of human organs, rather than the opt-in system that operates at present.

The legislation was first recommended 12 years ago and has consistently missed deadlines since then, including one set by Mr Harris for early 2018.

The proposed legislation arose out of recommendations made by the Madden Report as far back as 2006. It examined practise where organs were removed from the bodies of deceased children and infants without the consent of their parents and laid down a framework to obtain the consent of parents, and next-of-kin.

In addition the new law — entitled the Human Tissue Bill — was to include for the first time an “opt-out” approach to organ donation, whereby a deceased person would be deemed to have consented to donate their major organs (including kidneys, heart, lungs, and liver).

It also expected to address the issue of living donors, where a healthy person volunteers to donate a kidney to a patient, be they known or unknown to them.

Donor card

Under the present system, the decision rests with the next-of-kin even where the deceased person had an organ donor card, or indicated their wish to be an organ donor on their driving licence.

The new system will presume consent unless the deceased, whilst still alive, had specifically stated they did not want to donate organs. There is a “soft” element to the change, in which the next-of-kin is still consulted and, if they object, the donation does not proceed.

Successive governments have promised to publish the Bill. It was included in the Programme for Government of the current Fine Gael-led Coalition in 2016.

Minister for Health Simon Harris got Cabinet approval in 2017 to publish the Heads (draft of the Bill). While public consultation during the summer of 2017, progress towards publishing the Bill had been slower than expected.

The latest figures for organ donation in Ireland show that the number of deceased who donated organs fell from 99 in 2017 to 80 last year. These donations allowed for 231 transplants to be carried out in 2018.

Ireland remains one of a few EU countries not to have an opt-out system. The Bill will also regulate the removal, retention, storage, use and disposal of human tissue from deceased persons. It will also provide general conditions for the removal, donation and use of organs and tissues from the deceased and living persons of transplantation.

Speaking last month Mr Harris said he intended to bring the Bill to Government in April.

“The legislation will be accompanied by a publicity campaign, aiming to raise awareness of organ donation and to encourage people to make a decision in relation to organ donation and to share that decision with their loved ones,” he said.