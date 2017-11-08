Harris set to face down Fine Gael alcohol legislation objections

Minister for Health Simon Harris looks set to resist objections to new alcohol legislation which will be raised by Fine Gael colleagues in the Seanad on Thursday.

Mr Harris met Fine Gael senators on Wednesday morning ahead of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill being debated in by senators in the Upper House .

The Bill seeks to introduce new measures that will lead to a reduction in alcohol consumption in Irish society. Among its major proposals are minimum unit pricing measures, strict codes for advertising, branding and sponsorship, as well as measures that will prevent young children from being exposed to alcohol products and marketing.

It is the second time the Bill has come before the Seanad. Last year, the Bill was withdrawn for consultation after it was stalled by a heated debate in the Upper House.

At issue then was a proposal to oblige retail outlets to erect permanent partitions that would separate alcohol products from other products. It was claimed such measures would force some small shopkeepers out of business.

The Bill, published over 500 days ago, has been subject to a prolonged and intense lobbying campaign from retailers and the alcohol industry on the one hand, and organisations campaigning against alcohol abuse, on the other.

The Minister has come back with revised proposals that would confine alcohol products to two separate display units, where no other goods could be sold. However, this more moderate proposal has also met with strong resistance from a number of Fine Gael senators.

Michelle Mulherin described them as “unworkable” while Ray Butler, Tim Lombard and Paul Coghlan have raised concerns, as has Independent Senator Michael McDowell.

Mr Harris is understood to be willing to make some minor adjustments and “tweaking” to the Bill but will not mean amenable to any substantial changes.

A Government source said the Minister might be willing to do a few more things to assure retailers between now and the next stage of the Bill, which is at Report Stage in the Dáil.

The source said the Fine Gael TDs and Senators were subject to a whip on the matter and the legislation needed to get through.

In relation to the requirement to physically separate alcohol in shops, the source said: “Some of the claims made about the separation seem to involve building walls of which Donald Trump would be proud. That is clearly not required by the Bill.”

Both Mr Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are on record as saying they are determined that the Bill completes its passage through the Oireachtas and becomes law.