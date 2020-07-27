Harris says he can understand annoyance at junior Ministers’ pay rise

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said the decision to increase the pay of Ministers of State who attend Cabinet was “an effort to fix an anomaly”.

However, he accepted on Monday that this pay increase, at a time when hundreds of thousands of people have seen their incomes cut due to the pandemic, had “stuck in the craw” of people during what was “a very difficult time in our country”.

The Government has come under intense criticism over a change to legislation which ensures the three Ministers of State who sit at Cabinet receive a €16,288 supplement to their pay. The change was passed by the Dáil last week.

It brings total pay for Fianna Fáil Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers and Fine Gael Minister of State for Climate Change and Transport Hildegarde Naughton to €140,000, while Green Party Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett will be paid €123,186.

However, Mr Harris also hit out at some of the people voicing the strongest criticisms over the pay increase, including Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who the Minister said should “look at the actions and antics” of his own party.

Mr Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, said in the Dáil last week it was outrageous that the Government deemed this pay increase a priority during a pandemic.

Mr Harris told reporters in Dublin on Monday that the change was an “effort to fix an anomaly, an anomaly that Fine Gael wasn’t in a position to fix before where you had a female member of the Cabinet, a ‘super junior Minister’ at Cabinet being paid less than her male counterparts and that there was obviously an anomaly in that regard. So I do think that’s important.

Mr Harris said while criticism was an important part of the Dáil, so too was consistency.

“I don’t intend to reopen the entire political debate but some of the people levelling some of the strongest criticisms, including deputy Pearse Doherty, should look at the actions and antics of their own party in relation to the Northern Ireland institutions where over €4 million was claimed by Sinn Féin MLAs who didn’t even turn up to work for a year and a half.

“So it is important to be consistent and this idea that Sinn Féin which is meant to be a united Ireland party and has a kind of partisan approach when it actually comes to issues one side of the border versus the other.”