Harris calls for condemnation of ‘disgusting’ graphic abortion posters

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he regrets the fact all sides in the abortion referendum campaign have not condemned graphic posters showing his face alongside what appears to be an aborted foetus.

During an appearance at the Oireachtas health committee, Mr Harris condemned the posters featuring his face on what looks like a Fine Gael election poster that were put up in his Wicklow constituency and near his family home as “a very low blow and kind of disgusting.”

He told the committee in response to questions from Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly that he would like to see “visible condemnation” of the posters “from all sides.”

The Minister is calling for a Yes vote in the referendum and has pledged to introduce legislation to allow for access to abortions up to 12 weeks and in exceptional circumstances later in pregnancies.

The posters, erected in north Co Wicklow ahead of the May 25th vote on the potential repeal of the Eighth Amendment permitting the legalisation of abortion, do not identify who put them up.

Mr Harris said the referendum campaign had been “pretty civil” with a few exceptions up until the appearance of the posters, which he described as “very upsetting for parents and for families.”

He added: “I don’t think a fair reflection of decent people who will be voting no, or decent people who will be voting yes. I think it was just disgusting.

“I think it should just be condemned by everybody. I regret that it hasn’t so far. I’d like to see visible condemnation of it from all sides because we don’t need the last two weeks of this campaign on a very sensitive and important issue to be dogged by such issues.”