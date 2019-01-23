Hard or soft border? Crucial Brexit talks in Dublin over next few weeks
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaking to the media at Government Buildings on Tuesday. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times
The twists and turns of Brexit continue, and there was a major one skidded in yesterday morning. At the daily press briefing in Brussels, the chief spokesman for the European Commission Margaritis Schinas answered a question about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit in Ireland. He has been asked the question in many guises, in many contexts, on many occasions. Yesterday, he chose to answer it in a different way than previously: “If you’d like ... to push me and speculate on what might happen in a no-deal scenario in Ireland, I think it’s pretty obvious -- you will have a hard border.”