Half of restaurants ‘face permanent closure’ due to pandemic – RAI

Half of restaurants face permanent closure due to the pandemic and current Government supports for businesses don’t go far enough, TDs and Senators will be warned tomorrow.

The remarks from Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) chief executive Adrian Cummins are contained in an opening statement to the Committee on Tourism, which is examining the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the hospitality sector.

Mr Cummins will say that Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods and he will warn that hospitality businesses “are on the brink of collapse” with 50 per cent of restaurants facing “permanent closure”.

He says: “We need a plan for reopening, We need a plan to re-employ staff and above all our industry needs hope.”

His organisation represents more than 3,000 members in the sector including full-service restaurants, hotel restaurants, gastro pubs, cafes and caterers and Mr Cummins says food and beverage activities employed 125,800 people in 2019 across around 10,000 businesses.

He says the restaurant sector contributes more than €3 billion a year to the Irish economy and is a “crucial component of the Irish tourism product”.

Mr Cummins is expected to argue that “current business supports do not go far enough”.

He says that continuation of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) – due to run until the end of June – at the current rate is said to be “crucial”.

Mr Cummins will also call for the current rate of the Covid-19 Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) to be doubled to cover fixed costs.

The CRSS is a Government support on offer to businesses who have had to prohibit or considerably restrict customers accessing their premises due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Eligible businesses can submit a claim to Revenue for a payment known as an Advance Credit for Trading Expenses (ACTE).

The maximum weekly payment under the scheme stands at €5,000.

Mr Cummins will also call for a restart grant for three weeks to cover reopening costs, for the commercial rates waiver to be extended until the end of 2021 and for the 9 per cent VAT rate to remain in place until 2025.

He will say that among the challenges faced by restaurants are “little to no payment” by insurance companies on business interruption claims and landlords seeking full rents for periods of closure.

Mr Cummins will also tell of utility providers disconnecting services to hospitality businesses.

He will outline the estimated costs of not supporting the restaurant sector, saying there would be around €2 billion in increased social protection payments if 100,000 workers remain unemployed for a full year and up to €500 million in lost payroll taxes.

He says there would also be around €240 million in lost VAT receipts and local authorities would lose around €52 million in lost commercial rates.

Mr Cummins says: “Urgent action is needed to ensure the restaurant and hospitality sector survives.”