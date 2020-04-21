Group of Independent TDs open to joining FF and FG coalition

A six-strong group of Independent TDs have said they would have an open mind about joining a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael led coalition ahead of their first meeting with both parties on Tuesday night.

The Rural Group of Deputies said they had no principled objection to going into government but did not know if the two larger parties wanted them as part of its coalition.

“If they want us, if they are really interested in us becoming part of their government, we will find out about it tonight,” said the Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath ahead of the meeting on Tuesday evening. The meeting took place in Agriculture House on Kildare Street.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said afterwards that he opposed any increases in taxes to lower climate emissions as is being talked about by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens. He said now was not the time to be making such suggestions.

He described the meeting as cordial and asked specifically whether the two main parties were interested or not in engaging with the Rural Group. He said both parties said they were.

The Rural Group is the third group of Independents to meet Fine Gael represented on Tuesday evening by Paschal Donohoe and Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary since Monday. The chief negotiators for the two larger parties have already met the Regional Group of Independents as well as a separate group of three Independents, who have also expressed a potential interest in entering government.

The rural group is composed of Mr McGrath; Michael Healy-Rae; Danny Healy-Rae (Kerry); Richard O’Donoghue (Limerick County); Michael Collins (Cork South West); and Carol Nolan (Laois-Offaly). They have made an emphasis on development in all sectors outside the Dublin area their main priority.

The convenor of the Regional Group is Denis Naughten, and the group comprises eight other TDs: Seán Canney, Michael Lowry, Peadar Tóibín of Aontú, Verona Murphy, Noel Grealish, Peter Fitzpatrick, Dr Cathal Berry and Matt Shanahan.

“As it is, the framework document [agreed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael] is very aspirational. There is a long way to go to a 320 or 330 page programme for government,” said Mr McGrath.

Privately, sources from the two larger parties have expressed doubt that the Rural Group as a whole would be a realistic partner for them in government, although they might be willing to take support from individual members of the group should the need arise.

Third-party involvement

In talks, Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney has been putting huge emphasis on his party’s insistence that it does not want to go into a coalition unless a third party is involved. It is understood that Mr Coveney was asked by Michael Lowry of the Regional Group on Monday if Fine Gael had a plan B in the event of not securing support from a third party. He did not respond to the question.

The Fine Gael “reference group” chaired by Richard Bruton also met on Tuesday afternoon. This comprises the party’s Ministers; Minister of State Helen McEntee; party chairman Martin Heydon; South MEP Seán Kelly; and Councillors Barry Saul and Michael Murphy.

The group has the task of assessing what is agreed by Fine Gael negotiators during government-formation talks to ensure it accords with Fine Gael principles.

Meanwhile, the Green Party is expected to publish its response to the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil framework document by the end of the week. The party criticised its vagueness and will seek clarity on some of the key measures, particularly in relation to climate change.

One of its TDs said the response would be more of a document than questions as there were “a lot of things that were not addressed” in the framework document that should have been.