Greenwave 2019: ‘Far from overnight success’

Election surges of differing political hues have littered the Irish political landscape for decades, but the green wave of 2019 is different.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the latest manifestation as “a green tsunami”, which is an accurate description of her party’s losses to the Greens, especially in Dublin.

The surge this time means the Greens will go close to trebling their council seats, get them back into major cities such as Cork, Limerick and Galway, and may give them three European Parliament seats if they live up to its transfer-friendly reputation.

Three factors contributed to this far from overnight success. Firstly, the party re-organisation after the 2016 election greatly strengthened the candidate/policy mix.

Secondly, along with climate NGOs, they helped bring awareness of climate change into consciousness of almost every Irish citizen. Climate breakdown is a hard sell because of complex science and the perception of it being “a future problem”.

That included getting politicians to understand and accept the gravity of the climate crisis. A critical factor was the completion of a landmark report from the Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action (CCA). This may be hard for other parties to swallow: The exercise demonstrated the Greens already had in place the best climate policies, displayed better understanding of climate science, and were most persuasive on the need for urgent action.

Greenwashing

The third factor was the Greens seized momentum in the final week of the campaign and maintained it to the finishing line. The performance of Midlands-North West candidate Saoirse McHugh in the last of three poor RTÉ television debates stood out and gave its troops a fillip.

UCD environmental policy fellow Dr Cara Augustenborg felt there would be a green wave bigger than polls suggested simply because politicians were saying climate change was in the top five issues coming up on doorstep. “Finally climate has become a doorstep issue that has translated into votes.”

Moreover, it is more than getting that last seat; many topped the poll, even first-time candidates. “What will be really interesting is how does this change Fianna Fáil and especially Fine Gael on the policy front,” she says, “They cannot greenwash and think they will get away with it.”

The science on global heating and accelerating wildlife loss has seen off climate science deniers. A global movement seeking the prioritising of wellbeing of both planet and citizens, ahead of obsession with growth is gaining momentum.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan noted their vote is “reflective of a green wave of thinking that’s happening all over the world, all across Europe. We were waiting for it to rise here and it has risen today.”

It’s broad-based and across generations but strongest among people in their 20s and 30s, who are increasingly concerned about their carbon footprint, and are unlikely to abandon them in a general election as they are not loyal to old FG/FF politics.

Local Elections 2019 Find out who is running for your council Candidate Lists

The Green Party is no longer an eclectic mix of well-meaning eco campaigners who consume elderflower wine. It is no longer a one-policy party, Ms Augustenborg says. “They have an opportunity now to show they are not a one-trick pony”.

Yes for many, voting green is an easy way to signal virtue and they probably did not read the small print of their manifesto – notably on carbon tax. But Mr Ryan consistently flags this is just one of many necessary measures.

The message to Government is emphatic; guilt-tripping individuals won’t work, it’s about leadership and urgency.

Climate researcher Sadhbh O’Neill who advised independents on the CCA underlines a new scenario: “Firstly, climate change is a real threat demanding urgent political action. The policies that are needed won’t happen without political intervention. We’re not going to get a redirection of public funding towards public transport and cycling, or towards sustainable land-use and social housing, for example, without a change of politics, at government and local authority level.”

Passing fancy

The Green wave won’t be a passing fancy, she says. “If anything, the new era of climate politics is only beginning. I believe the entire political debate will reorganise itself around green issues, out of necessity and urgency if nothing else.”

But the Greens will find it hard in practice to implement policies at a local level. “Our local government system is designed to make politics singularly ineffective at this level, regardless of who’s in power. Funding, policies and many spending programmes are controlled by central government, and it’s not obvious that the FG-led government is ready to relinquish any of its pet projects such as the road schemes in Project Ireland 2040 any time soon.”

They won’t necessarily have a voting majority anywhere to drive its policies through. So to be effective, its representatives “will need to demonstrate tenacity in holding these bodies to account, along with a pragmatic approach to working with other parties to achieve results,” Ms O’Neill says.

“It’s vital that local authorities now review every aspect of their development planning and budgets and put climate change and environment centre stage. That means prioritising active modes such as cycling and walking over cars, and reducing the demand for car-based transport with sensitive land-use planning that promotes social and affordable housing, good quality and mixed urban design in all of our towns and cities.”

“Some quite basic functions that can green our urban environments and our transport options like footpath widening, public green spaces and dedicated cycle lanes and greenways are within the capacity of local authorities to deliver.”

In rural areas, there is a need to see an extension and development of Local Link transport services, combined with greenways and better support for public transport solutions and EV charging points. “Planning authorities are key to making the shift to sustainable land-use and transport so we need to curtail out of town retail developments and the suburbanisation of the countryside.”

Mr Ryan is set to push this local agenda, bringing sustainable development back to the core of local government, including an overhaul of land use to move more urgently.

Ms O’Neill suspects “climate anxiety” is a factor attaching itself to competent, policy-oriented candidates that look like they have solutions. “Green politicians, by their rhetoric as well as their actions, can help to shift the political narrative towards a conversation about how to plan for the uncertain future where the effects of climate change will loom large.”

European platform

The Greens will potentially be a dominant party in the next EP and counter balance far-right parties marked by nationalism and climate science scepticism.

In the middle, will be an attempt to forge emerging consensus is to strengthen the EU’s 2050 target of moving to net-zero emissions. CAP reform will be a key priority in ensuring more sustainable family farms.

Yet the steps to get there remain highly contested. The net-zero goal raises tough questions about the future for coal mining and car-making communities in Europe, and the sustainability of trade relations outside it.

If Ireland delivers three Green MEPs, it could make a significant contribution to them becoming a dominant party, which would be a game changer in making a more social than defence-orientated Europe.

On the home front, managing success will be a challenge. “That means translating these successes into Dáil seats, developing the party at a local level so that it can field more candidates and turn itself into a real political force around the country. If the party wins three EP seats, it will have the resources and the visible political presence to reshape Irish politics in the next general election,” Ms O’Neill adds.

Nationally, top of its agenda will be recasting the National Development Plan because of a glaring shortfall in delivering emissions reductions and a reversal of the 2 to 1 ratio of roads development to public transport investment.

“The mandate for politicians is clear – act now and act boldly to make the right choices in environmental protection, in nature-friendly farming, in sustainable energy, in public transport, and in housing,” says environmental pillar co-ordinator Michael Ewing. “Our citizens are clearly crying out for a vision for the future of both Europe and Ireland that puts climate action, biodiversity protection and environmental justice at the core of the bloc’s policies.”

Leo Varadkar acknowledged the clear message from the public “that they want us to do more on climate action”...[THEY] want us to do more faster, and that will spur us on so we can meet our 2030 targets”.

Fortunately, a climate action plan with real potential to decarbonise Ireland is almost ready to roll out if vigorous implementation accompanies it.

As for the rash of love bombing the Greens that has broken out, Mr Ryan doesn’t mind if it means parties become more ambitious on climate. It this happens, he says, the electorate will have done a good job.

On this occasion, his party benefitted as voters saw through the late conversion of others on the need for meaningful climate action.