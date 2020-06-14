Greens to hold special meeting to discuss government programme document

The Green Party is to hold a special meeting of its parliamentary party on Sunday night to discuss the completed programme for government document.

All 12 of its TDs and its two Senators are expected to participate in the video meeting, including party leader Eamon Ryan.

The meeting has been scheduled to start at 9pm but that is contingent on the meeting between the three party leaders - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin - having concluded.

They three have been in Government Buildings since 3.30pm trying to reach agreement on a number of unresolved issues, including pension age, how to treat the budgetary deficit, and the Occupied Territories Bill.

A Green Party source said that while the parliamentary party is expected to have a full meeting tonight, it will not make a decision on ratifying the programme for government until Monday.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parliamentary parties are also due to hold virtual meetings on Monday to discuss the document, which runs to over 100 pages.