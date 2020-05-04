Greens to hold online meetings amid fierce opposition to coalition move

The Green Party is to hold a series of online meetings with party members in the coming weeks to hear the views of members on a possible coalition deal with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

In a letter sent to party members last night informing them of the parliamentary party’s decision to enter formal negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on a programme for government, party leader Eamon Ryan said there would be a round of “webinars and Zoom meetings for members” from next week.

The party voted on Sunday to enter coalition talks with the other two parties by a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary party, but deputy leader Catherine Martin is understood to be among those who opposed the decision.

The Greens, who won 12 seats in the February election, are seen as crucial in the formation of the next government.

There was a flurry of online criticism overnight of the parliamentary party’s decision to enter talks, but senior party sources said the response had been mixed and that it was too early to take the pulse of the organisation on the coalition question.

The Greens’ constitution, however, requires a two-thirds majority in a vote of the members to enter coalition.

It is expected there will be a series of debates broadcast online if a programme for government is concluded, followed by a postal ballot, though the arrangements have yet to be made.

Greens sources stressed the “grassroots up” nature of the party and said that the decision of the parliamentary party to enter talks – and by extension to enter government if the programme for government was acceptable – would not necessarily be followed by the membership.

However, one senior figure conceded that if any deal was rejected by the members, it would amount to a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the party. The Greens’ rules also require a leadership election after a general election, which is also expected to be conducted by postal ballot.