Greens shaken as Joe O’Brien abstains and Hourigan votes against Government

The Green Party is scrambling to respond this evening after one of their Ministers of State abstained on vote on a Government Bill while one of its TDs voted against the legislation.

The future of TD Neasa Hourigan within the Green Party is in the balance this evening after she resigned her position as party chief whip after voting against the Government on a new Bill dealing with tenant’s rights. However, she has stated she wishes to remain with the parliamentary party.

However, within Government circles the decision by Joe O’Brien, a Minister of State, to abstain on a vote on the same Bill is seen as a far more serious issue.

Ms Hourigan voted against four amendments and then voted against the Bill in its entirety. Mr O’Brien supported the Government on the amendments, but abstained on the overall Bill.

A Government Minister, who spoke on a background basis, said in the last Government members of the Independent Alliance had abstained or voted against the Government.

However, the Minister said the Residential Tenancies and Evaluation Bill was piece of Government legislation and not a private members’ Bill from the Opposition.

For a Minister of State to abstain against it was a “serious issue” as there was a culture of collective responsibility.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan who has resigned as party chief whip after voting against the Government. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“It is disappointing at such an early stage. This was a Bill which, while not perfect, gave further protection to people renting during the Pandemic.”

A key part of the Bill involves a ban on evictions until January for those unable to pay their rent because of the Covid-19 pandemic which can be availed of if they make a declaration to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the legislation would help tenants in arrears and those on a Covid-19 welfare payment, on housing assistance payment or who have lost their job because of the crisis caused by the virus.

The legislation also bans rent increases for tenants receiving the pandemic unemployment payment, or the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

The source said in the context of the legislative measures facing the coalition in this Bill was a relatively small hurdle.

“The Government is going to have to take some very difficult decisions in the autumn on the economy and on issues like health,” said the source, saying the decision did not bode well for the long run.

Green Party Deputies who spoke to The Irish Times were unsure as to what will happen next, or if there is disciplinary process, or sanctions, for TDs who defy the Government whip.

Party leader Eamon Ryan was not present in the Convention Centre for the series of votes.

No spokesperson or official from the Green Party was available for comment.

It is understood there is no specific reference in the Programme for Government to such an eventuality.

“I think this is a matter that will have to be discussed by the three party leaders,” said one person familiar with such processes.

Ms Hourigan voted against the Government this afternoon on a Labour amendment to the Bill which would give Government the power to extend the ban on evictions and rent increases across the board again should it need to.

While she has resigned her position as party chief whip, Ms Hourigan said she wants to remain within the parliamentary party and added that she had raised her concerns with this legislation earlier this week.

It is understood this issue is now being discussed between the party leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens.

In total Ms Hourigan voted five times against the Government, including on a vote for the entire Bill itself to proceed, which political sources believe heightens the precariousness of her position.

In a statement Ms Hourigan said “this afternoon I decided to support non-government amendments proposed to the Residential Tenancies and Evaluation Bill and ultimately voted against the bill itself.

“I did this because I hold significant concerns as to the impact of the government legislation on people living in precarious tenancies.”

Ms Hourigan said in her view the legislation does “not offer enough protection for renters on eviction due to sale, recognised as a driver of homelessness, nor does it sufficiently recognise the risks posed by the rent arrears accrued during the pandemic.”

Ms Hourigan said her vote was “in line with Green Party policy and the legislation in question was not contained within the agreements made in the Programme for Government.”

“While I accept that this stance may lead to negative repercussion for me personally, I wish to remain an active member of this government and a Green Party parliamentarian.”

The Minister for Housing said all other tenancies revert to the pre-Covid rules from August 1st, except for renters whose notice of termination expired during the pandemic. They have been given until August 10th to vacate.

The new legislation is introduced as the previous pandemic emergency ban on evictions and rent increases comes to an end on August 1st and means that earliest they can now be evicted is January 11th, 2021.

Though the Minister said the moratorium could not continue indefinitely, a swathe of Opposition TDs said it would open the door to evictions and increase homelessness which has fallen during the pandemic.