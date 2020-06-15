Greens’ parliamentary party endorses programme for government

The Green Party’s parliamentary party has endorsed the programme for government deal, but three of its 12 TDs abstained when the vote was taken.

That meant that nine TDs backed the agreement, including deputy leader Catherine Martin.

A two-thirds majority of the parliamentary party was required to endorse the deal and was achieved. However, the fact that three of the 12 TDs abstained will make it a little more difficult for the party to get the two-thirds majority required when the deal is voted on by the party membership, who must endorse it for the party to enter government.

Ms Martin is understood to have told colleagues she would back the deal after leading the negotiations.

The vote followed the announcement earlier on Monday that a deal on a programme for government had been struck between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

The vote was taken at a meeting of the Green Party’s parliamentary party, comprising 12 TDs and two Senators, on Monday to discuss the 173-page programme for government and its implications, should the Green Party go into government.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan spoke to his colleagues at the meeting and strongly endorsed the deal. He conceded the party did not get everything it wanted but said that the programme provided a springboard for a green transformation of Irish society.

Among the issues where dissatisfaction was expressed by the Greens at Monday’s meeting was the absence of the Occupied Territories Bill from the programme. That legislation proposed to ban goods originating from Palestinian lands occupied by Israeli settlers.

Much attention had focused on the stance that would be adopted by Ms Martin, who as well as being the party’s lead negotiator in the talks on the deal was one of four TDs who were opposed to entering a coalition involving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.