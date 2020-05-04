Greens, FF, FG to hold formal talks on three-party coalition

The leaders of the Green Party, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will meet on Tuesday to arrange formal negotiations between the three parties, following a vote at the Greens’ parliamentary party on Sunday to join talks on a three-party coalition government.

Talks on a programme for government which would underpin a new coalition are expected to begin later this week, and are likely to continue until later this month.

If a programme for government is agreed, the three parties will seek the approval of the members. This will be a particular challenge for the Green Party, which must secure a two-thirds majority if it is to enter government.

Green Party TDs who opposed the move remained silent on Sunday night though sources who backed leader Eamon Ryan said the members had all agreed to the statement issued by the party after the meeting.

The statement warned that the programme for government “must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society”.

If this is not the case, it says, “Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations and pursue their mandate in opposition and work to hold the government to account”.

Commitments

Mr Ryan, who has been in contact with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin in recent days, sought clarifications and additional commitments from the two parties to help secure the assent of his parliamentary party to enter talks on a new government.

It is understood that these involved stronger commitments on some issues, and technical clarifications on others.

Mr Ryan received another letter from the two party leaders this weekend, which he brought to the parliamentary party and tabled the proposal to enter talks.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil issued statements welcoming the move by the Greens.

Pressure is building on the parties to form a government ahead of votes required on spending in the Dáil in June.

Government sources briefed on the situation say spending ceilings will be reached in the Department of Social Protection and the Department of Health in June, and Dáil votes will be required by law to enable further spending.

In addition, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has warned that legislation will be needed to provide for some of the supports for businesses which were announced on Saturday.

He said authority for tax breaks for businesses and a credit guarantee scheme would require legislation to be passed, which he said would need to happen by the end of June or early July.

Mr Donohoe also signalled that the social welfare supports and extra spending introduced to tackle the pandemic would need to be phased out over a period of time by the new government.

“We cannot afford to take on massive commitments indefinitely,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme. “Over time, we will need to reduce our deficit and balance our books again.”