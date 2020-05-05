Greens, FF and FG to begin detailed government talks on Thursday

Detailed talks to draw up a programme for government between the Green Party, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will begin on Thursday.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on Tuesday morning to agree on the timings and logistics for the negotiations.

The move, which follows a vote by the Green parliamentary party on Sunday to enter formal talks, takes place against differing background noise in the Fianna Fáil and Green Party organisations. The membership of all three parties will be ask to approve a final deal, if one is agreed by negotiators in the coming weeks.

The Green Party leader has received fierce criticism on social media following the party’s decision, though there has also been significant support for the measure. And Mr Ryan received a boost on Monday when the deputy leader of the party, Catherine Martin, who voted against entering into talks on coalition, said she accepted the result of the parliamentary party’s vote and would engage “in good faith” with the talks process.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Ms Martin said she would support all efforts to arrive at the best programme for government possible and then make a judgment on whether to support entering into coalition on the basis of the document.

Ms Martin and others in the parliamentary party had wanted firm guarantees from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on a number of issues, including committing to a 7 per cent annual reduction in greenhouse gases, before agreeing to enter government negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fail members of Donegal County Council have written to Mr Martin to express their opposition to any coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens and have called for a national government as the best thing for the country and the party.

The chairman of the party’s Donegal councillors, Patrick McGowan, and the group’s whip, Ciarán Brogan, wrote to Mr Martin on behalf of all their colleagues warning that the party would be “destroyed” in the next local elections if it entered government with Fine Gael now.

The group also said it was opposed to a coalition with the Green Party.

Senior Fianna Fáil sources acknowledge that there is opposition to a coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens throughout the organisation, but say there is little evidence that it represents a majority view in the party.