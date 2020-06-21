Green’s North leader says draft programme not the change people voted for

The leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland has said the electorate in the Republic had “voted for change and I don’t think that this change is being delivered in this programme (for govenrment)”

However Clare Bailey said she will support her party if it goes into government in the Republic with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael despite her own opposition to the draft programme for government.

“If it’s ratified and we do go into government I am 100 per cent committed to the Green Party and I will stand by my party and I will support them,” Ms Bailey told BBC’s Sunday Politics show.

“We will move forward together because this should not break us as a party. We need to be stronger than that.”

Ms Bailey, a South Belfast MLA, is the latest in a number of high-profile party members from across the island to oppose the draft programme.

On Sunday she and Green TDs Francis Duffy, Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan, who are opposed to the deal, as well as councillor and party chair Hazel Chu and councillor Lorna Bogue, and 2020 general election candidates Sean McCabe and Saoirse McHugh, released a joint statement announcing that they would vote against the draft programme for government.

They said they believed the deal “represents an unjust recovery” and “one of the most fiscally conservative arrangements in a generation.

“Regressive taxation in the form of carbon and sugar taxes are included while corporation tax and the top rate of income tax remain unchanged.

“It’s a deal that was negotiated in good faith but fails to deliver on our promise to tackle homelessness and provide better healthcare. It sets out an inadequate and vague pathway towards climate action.

“A better deal is possible - voting no on this programme for government is a step towards securing that better deal.

“Transformative change was called for by the electorate earlier this year. That call must be answered by not only the Green Party, but every party that promised positive change,” they said.

Responding to the statement on Sunday, Green party leader Eamon Ryan told RTE Radio said it is possible for the next government to address climate and biodiversity crisis as well as social justice issues such as access to housing and health.

Mr Ryan said if it is rejected by party members on Friday it is very uncertain what would happen next. “I don’t believe it would be possible or in the national interest to go into another prolonged negotiation process” but he did not think it would be an immediate election due to the Covid-19 crisis.

A total of 195 of the Northern Greens’ 800 members - or just under a quarter - have registered to vote on the draft programme for government.

Ms Bailey abstained from the parliamentary party’s vote on the programme for government last week, and is the first of the Greens’ elected representatives in the North to publicly state her position on the document.

None of their business

However indications among the party grass roots were that the Northern Greens were opposed to draft programme because, as one source put it, “it’s a wee bit too much save the planet, screw the people.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show, Ms Bailey said her preferred option was to “build back a better deal. I don’t think it’s this deal or nothing, I think there are other options that need to be explored, so we can have another deal, we can review this deal, we can push it a bit further, we can talk to other parties, so it’s not one or the other.”

However Ms Bailey rejected the suggestion that only a quarter had registered to vote because the majority felt the formation of a government in another jurisdiction was “none of their business”, and said that it was due to the short deadline and the coronavirus lockdown.

“We’re an all-island party and we do have this way of working,” she said.

Ms Bailey said her position on the draft programme for government were “in no way” a reflection on the Greens’ negotiating team.

“I think that they have done a fantastic job and we have seen that reflected in some aspects within the programme for government, but still we feel the programme for government is really leading to a unjust recovery,” she said.