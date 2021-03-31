Green Party TDs and Senators back call for Chu to step aside

A majority of Green Party TDs and Senators have supported a call for Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu to step aside as chairwoman of the party for the duration of her bid to be elected to the Seanad.

The vote took place at a private meeting of the parliamentary party where the mood was said to range from “sombre” to “rancorous”.

However, while the motion was passed by 11 votes to five, exceeding the required two-thirds majority, the parliamentary party does not have the power to make her step aside from the role. The result is to be communicated to the Executive Committee which does have the ability to do this.

It is understood the committee would have to go through its own deliberative process and possibly its own vote on whether or not Ms Chu should step aside as chairwoman.

Earlier, Ms Chu said that requests for her to step aside should be handled by the party’s executive committee, not its group of TDs and Senators.

Senators Pauline O’Reilly, Pippa Hackett and Róisín Garvey tabled the motion calling for Ms Chu to stand aside from her chairwoman role for the three weeks of the Seanad byelection campaign.

A previous motion of no confidence in Ms Chu put forward by the three Senators was withdrawn from the agenda of the meeting.

The Green Party had agreed not to run a candidate in the byelection and support Gerry Horkan of Fianna Fáil.

Party leader Eamon Ryan wanted the party’s TDs and Senators to support the candidates put forward by the other Coalition parties – Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – on the understanding that they would back a Green Party candidate if other vacancies arise.

However, Ms Chu secured a nomination to stand as an Independent candidate. The party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin was among those who signed Ms Chu’s nomination papers.

At the weekend, Ms Martin said her decision to nominate Ms Chu was because: “I’m a woman in politics, who has spent her life supporting, helping women to get into politics.

“To say no to a woman who seeks a nomination, that simply wouldn’t make sense to me.”

Ms Chu has said that any request for her to stand aside, even temporarily, should be handled by the executive committee, not the parliamentary party.

She told The Irish Times: “As my position of Cathaoirleach of the party is mandated directly by the membership, any request for me to step down [even as a temporary measure] should properly come from the membership or via their representatives on the executive committee.

“Motions passed by other bodies of the party are not binding, and so any issues raised by the parliamentary party around my position as Cathaoirleach should be directed to the executive.”