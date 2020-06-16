Green Party TD has ‘considerable’ concerns over economic plan in government deal

Green members must decide if the climate measures contained in the party’s government deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are “strong enough” to cover underachievement in housing, the economy and social justice, a member of the party’s negotiating team has said.

Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan, the Green Party’s finance spokeswoman, said she has “considerable” concerns about the proposed economic strategy in the programme for government.

Ms Hourigan was one of three TDs who abstained when the deal was voted on by the Green parliamentary party earlier this week. The deal was ultimately endorsed by the parliamentary party and will now go to the party’s membership for ratification.

She said she was unable “to square the circle” of reducing the deficit and allowing tax breaks while investing in climate action and services over the five weeks of talks between the three parties.

She told The Irish Times: “We worked really, really hard over the last few weeks, and did our best to get as good a deal as we could. Now it is for the members to decide.

“Myself personally, I have concerns on housing, around the provision of public housing, affordability and the idea that public land should remain in public hands.

“I have considerable concerns around the economic strategy, including year-on-year deficit reduction, tax breaks up to and above €4 billion and no tax increases over the lifetime of the government, while promising to invest in things like climate action and basic services. We have discussed this for five weeks and I still can’t square that circle.

“Are the environment issues enough and strong enough and binding enough to allow for underachievement in housing, social justice and finance? It is up to the members to decide.”

Grassroots members

The three parties have begun the process of seeking the approval of their party organisations and grassroots members for the deal.

While sources in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are confident of winning internal endorsement, Green TDs admit that party leader Eamon Ryan faces a battle to get the two-thirds approval from the party membership that his party’s constitution requires.

However, several senior Green sources say the deal stands a strong chance of being ratified after deputy leader Catherine Martin signalled her support for it. Some party sources said they would wait to see how vigorously she will campaign for the deal.

Fianna Fáil will hold online meetings in all constituencies, which will include members of the negotiating team and party leader Micheál Martin. Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said he would back the deal, and said he hoped to serve as a minister in a new government.

Fine Gael will hold a special delegate convention on Sunday via Facebook, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also hold conference calls with public representatives and there will be four regional Facebook Live events.

Meanwhile, an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll suggests that both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voters are strongly in favour of forming the three-party coalition with the Greens.

Asked about their preferences for government formation, 53 per cent of Fianna Fáil voters said they favoured the three-party coalition, while 55 per cent of Fine Gael voters were in favour – making the proposed coalition by far the most popular choice for voters of the two parties.