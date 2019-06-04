Green Party takes Ireland South seat as Sinn Féin concedes

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada will not be returning to the European Parliament after the party conceded the final seat in the Ireland South constituency to Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party.

Jonathan O’Brien TD, director of elections for Ms Ní Riada, confirmed a full recount would not be sought after the adjudication of 100 disputed votes showed Ms O’Sullivan had gained an additional 45.

A recount was sought after Ms O’Sullivan, a Senator, overtook Ms Ní Riada by 326 votes in the race for the last seat in the constituency.

Ms Ní Riada polled 79,072 first preferences to Ms O’Sullivan’s 75,948 but had been overtaken by the 18th due to transfers favouring the Green Party candidate.

The recount had been due to take place at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork, and was expected to take a number of days to complete.

Ms O’Sullivan, who travelled from her home in Tramore in Co Waterford, for the 9am start, said she was a bit surprised to find Sinn Féin had allocated all their scrutineers to where her votes were being counted, with none monitoring Ms Ní Riada’s recount.

“Sinn Féin spotters are surrounding the ballot papers of O’Sullivan. There’s no one viewing the ballot papers of Ní Riada. They have around 20 people... scrutinising my papers which makes me feel a little bit uncomfortable,” she said, gesturing towards members of Sinn Féin watching her votes.

“I didn’t expect that. I thought they would be split between both of us and keeping an eye on both our first-preference votes, rather than putting all the focus on me and my votes. They are absolutely looking for errors on my side and not on their own side, which feels a bit uncomfortable.”

Ms O’Sullivan said she fully understood why Ms Ní Riada had sought a recheck of votes on Friday, but when the initial check reduced the margin between them by just one, she said that she herself would not have gone on to seek the full recount that Sinn Féin subsequently sought.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly was the first person elected in Ireland South and was followed by Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher, Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace and Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, who retained her seat.

The order in which the seats were filled was important as the fifth and final seat in the constituency only comes into play once the UK leaves the European Union following a Brexit.

Twelve counties make up the European election constituency of Ireland South - ranging from Wexford to Kerry.