Green Party risks being a ‘mudguard’ for FG-FF austerity, TD claims

The Green Party will be a “mudguard” for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s “neoliberal and austerity policies” if it goes into government with the two larger organisations, Rise TD Paul Murphy has claimed.

Appealing to the Greens, who are in the final stages of coalition formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Mr Murphy said the Green Party will be blamed for every austerity measure introduced under the guise of being “about the environment”.

If they go into government “it will represent a substantial setback for the environmental movement” and not bring things any closer to the radical change needed to move to a zero carbon economy, he said.

He was speaking during a Dáil debate on climate change in which Minister for Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton admitted that the State faced fines estimated at between €6 million and €13 million for breaching emissions targets.

The final figure for the fines will only be known at the end of the year, but the Minister said that the shutdown of the economy meant it will “certainly be less” than €13 million. But more significant fines “will probably apply to Ireland in respect of the renewable target where we will have a shortfall”.

Big polluters

Mr Murphy told the Dáil: “Ireland remains a laggard and under Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Ireland will continue to be a laggard because they represent the big polluters. They represent big agribusiness.

“They represent the biggest polluter in this State, which is Ryanair, they represent the likes of CRH and they are not willing to stand up to those big businesses responsible for the majority of carbon emissions in our state because that’s who they represent.”

TDs were debating in the Dáil the national transition statement on climate change, an annual report required by legislation.

Fianna Fáil’s Seán Fleming described the report as “fluff and puff”. He said that in 2018 €441 million in carbon tax was collected and €500 million was expected for 2019. The Laois TD said there was no reference to where the money came from, or how it was spent and utilised.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane questioned how the Government was going to implement the huge change required to achieve a 7 per cent annual reduction in emissions. The real issue “is how we get from A to B. How do we get from having a target to actually reducing our emissions?” he said.

Mr Bruton said that if nothing was done the State would be 58 million tonnes off target on emissions by the end of the decade. The current climate action plan aims for a 3.5 per cent reduction in emissions per year on average.

Detailed modelling had been done by the Environmental Protection Agency on the issue, while State agency Teagasc “has done enormous work in agriculture”, Mr Bruton added.

National herd

Labour agriculture spokesman Seán Sherlock said there would be a lot of “worried people in rural Ireland” if a new programme for government meant a policy for a “drastic reduction in the national herd”.

But Mr Bruton said he had never heard any party indicate that “it plans to set targets for a reduction of the national herd”.

He said Teagasc had shown that “immense opportunities” exist in farming methods, where a 3 metric tonnes reduction in emissions could be delivered, and in land use.

Green TD Brian Leddin said the State’s two biggest sources of emissions, agriculture and transport, make up well in excess of half of annual emissions, and are increasing by almost 2 per cent a year.

He warned that “whatever targets and measures are committed to we can be neither casual nor reductionist about them”, but he said the State could be proud that “Ireland regularly tops the polls ahead of our European counterparts in the generation of electricity from wind energy”.

Mr Leddin said the State is often criticised for its domestic performance on climate change, but “our challenge to reduce emissions is unlike that of many other countries”. It lay in “investing heavily in our housing stock and transport systems”.