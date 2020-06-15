Green Party representatives meet to consider programme for government

A Green Party meeting to consider the programme for government, which started a little after 6pm on Monday, was expected to run until 9pm.

The party’s parliamentary party, comprising 12 TDs and two Senators, has been discussing the 173-page document and its implications, should the Green Party go into government.

It was announced earlier on Monday that a deal on a programme for government had been struck between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has spoken to his colleagues and strongly endorsed the deal. He has conceded the party did not get everything it wanted but said that the programme provided a springboard for a green transformation of Irish society.

Much attention has focused on the stance that will be adopted by the party’s deputy leader, Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin was the lead negotiator in the talks on the deal but was one of four TDs who were opposed to entering a coalition involving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Her position will be crucial, colleagues have said, in terms of selling the deal to the wider party membership, who must endorse it for the party to enter government.

The parliamentary party must recommend the deal by a majority of two-thirds before it can be referred to the wider membership for endorsement. Parliamentarians who spoke to The Irish Times on Monday said they expected a clear majority of the party’s TDs to back the deal.