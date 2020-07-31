Green Party removes speaking rights from two TDs for not voting with Government

The Green Party has removed speaking rights from two of its TDs after they did not vote with the Government in the Dáil on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday morning, the party said: “The Parliamentary Party of the Green Party met following the final vote last night.

“The group decided to sanction Deputy Neasa Hourigan and Minister of State Joe O’Brien for voting against the Government and abstaining. Both have had their speaking rights removed for two months.”

Ms Hourigan first voted against the Government, of which her party is a member, during four Opposition amendments to the Government’s Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill, before voting against the legislation’s progression entirely.

Green Party Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien also abstained on the last vote.

Ms Hourigan then resigned her position as Green Party whip, but said she wished to remain within the parliamentary party, adding that she had raised concerns about the legislation in a party meeting earlier this week.

In a statement Ms Hourigan said she voted the way she did “because I hold significant concerns as to the impact of the Government legislation on people living in precarious tenancies”.

She said the legislation does “not offer enough protection for renters on eviction due to sale, [WHICH IS]recognised as a driver of homelessness, nor does it sufficiently recognise the risks posed by the rent arrears accrued during the pandemic.

“While I accept that this stance may lead to negative repercussions for me personally, I wish to remain an active member of this Government and a Green Party parliamentarian.”

The controversy marks the end of a difficult first month of Government for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party. The Dáil is now due to go into recess for six weeks despite calls from Sinn Féin for a special sitting next week to discuss concerns in relation to airport checks on PUP recipients.