Green Party leadership contest: About two thirds vote by deadline

A little under two thirds of Green Party members had voted in the leadership election between Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin when the deadline for polling passed at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A total of 1,950 of 3,000 eligible members voted in the postal ballot, which will decide who will lead the party until the next general election.

There are 2,336 members in the Republic and a further 598 in Northern Ireland.

For last month’s vote each member who wanted to vote was required to register. Only a fifth of Northern members opted to register to vote in that poll, some because they lived in a different jurisdiction.

This time far more Northern Ireland members are expected to have voted, as it is an an all-island party.

The overall number of voters is expected to be about 2,000, which is roughly the same as last month’s election. However, as more were eligible to vote the turnout will be less than 70 per cent, compared to 95 per cent in the poll for the programme for government.

Many of the party’s public representatives are of the view the result will be closer than the June poll. However, it would be a major surprise if Mr Ryan were not to win.

The percentage supporting the two candidates – both now senior Government ministers – will be keenly watched. If Ms Martin succeeds in running Mr Ryan relatively close, it could lead to some pressure on the Green Party leader – who is now almost 10 years at the helm – to stand down ahead of the next election.

Counting will begin on Thursday morning with a result expected sometime in the evening. Both contenders will make short speeches, which will be broadcast live on the party’s website immediately after the announcement.