Green Party fingers evident all over economic recovery plan
Hard to make any ‘austerity’ claims stick when Coalition is still borrowing and spending at such an enthusiastic rate
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: the recovery package will add some €3bn to the deficit by next year. Photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire
The contents of the economic recovery plan had been pretty well flagged in advance, and there were few surprises when they were unveiled in a sunny Dublin Castle on Tuesday morning.
Nor did the Opposition attacks on the plan in the Dáil a few hours later – focussing almost exclusively on planned cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) – catch anyone off guard.