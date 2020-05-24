Green Party denies seeking deal on appointment of Attorney General

The Green Party has said it has had no discussions, either within the party or with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil on the appointment of the next Attorney General.

The party’s statement, issued on Sunday afternoon, is in response to newspaper reports that it would seek to have barrister Roderick Maguire appointed to the role if it forms a government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the coming weeks.

“The Green Party would like to clarify that no names have been put forward by the party for the role of Attorney General in any potential coalition government,” the statement said.

“The party has not discussed possible appointments either internally or with other parties at any level.”

The statement came after social media comment about the reports, which centred on Mr Maguire’s reported advocacy for a no vote in the 2018 abortion referendum.

Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan, who is a member of the Green Party team in the negotiations on a new government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, said that such an appointment, were it to be made, would not be acceptable to her.

In a tweet, Ms Hourigan said: “With the greatest respect to this member I have never heard his name, appointments are decided by the leaders not the core negotiating team. The Attorney General is an incredibly important role, as an active repeal campaigner this would not be an acceptable appointment to me.”

Efforts to contact Mr Maguire were unsuccessful.