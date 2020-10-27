Green Party Cllr Lorna Bogue resigns over mother and baby homes row

Green Party Cllr Lorna Bogue has resigned from the party citing the Government’s handling of issues around the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation.

In a statement given to Cork’s Echo Live, she said she did not believe that the Green Party “engaged on this issue with a full understanding of its seriousness, nor with the close attention and careful handling that it deserves”.

Ms Bogue also said she had noted the need for institutional change in the party after she had previously highlighted issues around misogyny “but the active hostility towards women continues”.

Five Green Party members of Cork City Council and Cork County Council said Ms Bogue resigned late last week.

“We know her decision to do so was not taken lightly. Lorna has give most of her adult life to the Green Party. She was central to rebuilding the party when it was at its lowest electoral ebb.”

The five councillors said this was the case “nationally and here in Cork”.

“The party owes her thanks for her energy and conviction. In particular, for expanding the party’s presence and visibility on issues of social justice. The social and environment challenges facing our city and world go beyond politics. Lorna is a trusted colleague and a friend for many years. We share the same vision for our city, one that extends beyond the artificial boundaries of party membership.”

The five colleagues said that they would continue to work together on the council.

Weekend resignations

The news follows confirmation at the weekend that the chairman and chairwoman of two groups in the Green Party had also resigned and left the party, claiming “dismay” at decisions taken since it entered Government.

Tiernan Mason quit the Queer Greens and Tara Gilsenan stood down from the Young Greens with both claiming they were “bullied and harassed” by party members and representatives.

They published a letter on social media saying they had departed with immediate effect.

“We had hoped that we could fight to make a difference and to hold the Green Party to account, but in our short time as chairpersons, we have realised that our efforts have been in vain and that the concerns we have raised have been going unheeded,” they wrote.

“To that end, we feel that we are no longer able to represent these affiliate groups of the Green Party. While we understand the constraints that come with being the smallest party in . . . Coalition, we have found ourselves dismayed to see our elected representatives vote against party policy, even outside the constraints of the programme for government, again and again.”

The pair cited the party’s vote in support of allowing evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and the sealing of the mother and baby home documents, and also criticised the “lacklustre” Climate Bill.

“We have not been successful,” they added. “We have been overlooked, left out, ignored, bullied and harassed by members and elected representatives of the party. Seeing as we are unable to make a difference we sought to, we are resigning with immediate effect.

“We would suggest to the remaining officials in the party hierarchy that you need to remember who put you where you are – those who voted for people and planet are outraged at your action.”

They signed off the letter warning that history will “not be kind” to the party as it stands.

Last week, the Dáil passed legislation which allows a database created by the commission of investigation into mother and baby homes to be sealed for 30 years.

The Green Party has been dealt several blows in recent months following its decision to enter Coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Some members have left citing disillusionment with the party for entering Government with the two parties.

Signs of division emerged during negotiations, but the deal to enter Government was approved by a majority of party members.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan was re-elected as party leader in July after a closely run contest with his deputy and fellow Cabinet Minister Catherine Martin.