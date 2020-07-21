‘Green list’: Names released of 15 safe countries for travel without quarantine on return

The Government has published a “green list” of 15 countries which it has deemed as safe to travel to and from.

Following a late-night Cabinet meeting, it was announced that the following countries were deemed as safe, with “normal precautions” for travel. It means passengers entering Ireland from those countries will not require to quarantine for 14 days.

The countries where the Department of Foreign Affairs’ travel advice has changed to “normal precautions” are: Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco, San Marino.

As expected, several countries which are popular destinations for Irish tourists including France, Spain, Portugal, the UK and the US are not on the “green list”.

However, official advice remains that people should only undertake essential travel. The list will be reviewed every fortnight.

A late night Cabinet meeting began at 8.45pm and followed obvious divisions in the Government on Tuesday over the travel plans, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar criticising mixed messages from his own Government. Senior sources on Tuesday night conceded there were divisions and confusion within Government on the subject.

However, the advice also states that all passengers regardless of the originating country will have to fill out a Passenger Locator Form to allow for contact tracing. Some random testing will be conducted for passengers from high risk countries.

Mr Varadkar on Tuesday suggested if there was not a very clear message around the policy, “then we would be better off not having a green list”.

Speaking as he arrived in Dublin Castle, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris denied there were any splits within Cabinet on the proposal for “green list” countries.

He said during the Covid-19 crisis all three parties in Government “pull together regardless of political persuasion”. He also said that clarity was needed in relation to international travel.

The list of safe countries was proposed in June by the Fine Gael-led government, when Mr Varadkar was taoiseach, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to be receding and many EU countries were reopening their borders.

With the reproduction rate of the virus having increased in many countries during July, Fianna Fáil and Green Ministers raised doubts at a Cabinet meeting last Wednesday about the advisability of proceeding with a list where people (including Irish tourists) arriving from certain countries with low virus levels will not be subject to quarantine of 14 days.

Ministers from the two parties argued there was an inherent contradiction in publishing a list at a time when the official advice was not to undertake any unnecessary travel abroad.

An unexpected intervention on Tuesday by Mr Varadkar – now Tánaiste in the new coalition – threw fresh doubt over the entire initiative. He criticised “mixed messages” on international travel – something the Government has been accused of in recent days.

“The Tánaiste believes strongly that it’s wrong to send out mixed messages about international travel,” a statement issued by Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said.

“The Tánaiste believes there should be a green list as was previously agreed by the Government but if the travel advice for countries on the green list isn’t different to advice for other countries, then we would be better off not having a green list.”

Opposition parties have accused the Government of exacerbating the confusion with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saying it was sending “mixed messages”.

Some Ministers privately favour the whole idea of the green list should be abandoned, if official advice remains not to travel.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government’s priority remains reopening the schools in September.

Mr Martin declined to be drawn on Mr Varadkar’s comments, but said that the Government would decide on a green list this evening. He said there was very little international travel taking place.

Travel agents

Mr Varadkar’s comments prompted further calls for clarity from the travel industry. In a statement, the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) said that unless current travel restrictions are lifted, the publication of a green list was “futile”.

“The list could cause confusion for both inbound and outbound travellers, unless travel advice relating to the countries on the list changes,” the ITAA said in a statement. “The association is dissatisfied with the mixed messaging from the Government, and believes that a clear decision must be made between cancelling all flights and offering compensation to affected customers, or lifting the non-essential travel ban for the countries on the green list.”

Chief executive Pat Dawson said the current situation had impacted Irish consumers as the non-essential travel ban is not covered by insurers, but they cannot get their money back on flights unless a “do not travel” advisory is issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“We are asking the Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs to make a clear decision on the current guidelines so that we can begin to rebuild our industry,” he said.

Later in the Dáil Labour leader Alan Kelly said “the issue of travel advice is becoming a joke” as he challenged the Taoiseach about why testing for Covid-19 is not being carried out.

Referring to the Tanaiste’s statement questioning the rationale for publishing a green list if there is mixed messaging, Mr Kelly said: “Really I’m beginning to wonder who’s the Taoiseach”.

The Tipperary TD said the Taoiseach and other Ministers were suggesting a list would be published of countries it was safe to travel to but the Tánaiste did not see the point of a list if there was mixed messaging.

“So which is it? Is it what you say in here or is it what he says outside?”

Mr Martin said the challenge is living with Covid-19 and “getting the balance right” and “the Government will decide on that.”

He said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is not in favour of systematic testing at airports because “they feel it could cause more damage than good”.

The Taoiseach added that from a layperson’s perspective it looks like an “obvious” measure but there are “all sorts of implications and complications”.

He said there could be false positives or negatives and it could have a “huge impact” on the current testing and tracing operation which is deployed elsewhere at the moment.

Mr Martin said the Government would take a cautious approach in deciding on the countries on the green list.

He pointed out that travel had reduced dramatically since last year. “We actually postponed this idea of a green list in a cautious approach and we will take a cautious approach in relation to it”.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said that the big weakness in the Government’s strategy on reopening society is “the failure to control the importation of the virus from abroad”.

She said there was huge confusion in the contradictory approach of promising a list of countries that are safe but advising at the same time against all non-essential travel.

“But of much more concerns is the Government’s ambiguity about travel from countries that are not on the green list,” she added.

“Not only has the Government operated a self-isolate policy which has been largely unenforceable in recent months, but inexplicably in the last few weeks the travel advice has changed and weakened for those countries.”

Incoming travellers were now advised to “merely restrict their movements”, which she said posed a huge risk.