Grace O’Sullivan pips Deirdre Clune to fourth Ireland South seat

Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party has taken the fourth European Parliament seat in the Ireland South constituency, leaving Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune in the fifth spot which will become active when, or if, Brexit takes place.

Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace earlier took the third seat and the count has now come to an end, 13 days after voters went to the polls.

Mr Wallace was not present for his election as he had missed a connecting flight from London to Cork following a break in Italy.

Mr Wallace picked up 27,001 transfers from Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada on the 19th count to add to 112,528 votes he had already garnered.

This brought him clear of the quota of 119, 866. Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher were elected last week.

The elimination and distribution of Ms Ní Riada’s 98,248 papers saw Ms O’Sullivan, a Senator from Tramore, Co Waterford, jump ahead of the incumbent Ms Clune, who she had trailed by 2,306 votes going into the 19th count.

Ms Clune picked up 9,038 transfers to bring her to 110,085. However, Ms O’Sullivan took in 15,681 transfer votess bringing her to 114,287 - some 4,000 ahead of Ms Clune.

Returning officer Martin Harvey declared Mr Wallace elected and said the next task was the distribution of his surplus of 19,674 papers between Ms O’Sullivan and Ms Clune to see who takes the fourth and fifth seats. There were 46,528 non-transferable votes from Mr Wallace.

Ms O’Sullivan was deemed elected following the distribution of Mr Wallace’s surplus.

Ms Clune had earlier refused to accept that she was destined to take the fifth seat, pointing out that transfers had been quite random in the contest to date. She said that she was glad that the count was finally coming to a close as it had been an arduous 10 days or so for all the candidates .

“I suppose whether I end up with the Brexit seat or not, I’m very happy with our achievement in holding the seat for Fine Gael. I wasn’t fearful on the first count because even though I was down the pecking order a bit, the party vote held up at around 30 per cent,” she said.

Ms Clune finds herself in the same situation as Barry Andrews of Fianna Fáil, who took the final seat in the Dublin constituency. Ireland was allocated two extra MEP berths as a consequence of the UK’s decision to leave the EU, but the Brexit process has been repeatedly delayed.

She said she found herself in a quandry as the seat is dependent on Brexit but “like everyone else in Ireland, I don’t want Brexit to happen. It’s one of those GUBU type stories that Brexit has thrown up.”