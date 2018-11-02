GP body to hold Egm on abortion services

The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) will hold an extraordinary general meeting (egm) for members to discuss the provision of abortion services.

In a statement on Friday, the ICGP said the meeting would “enable detailed discussion of the provision of termination of pregnancy services by GPs”.

The egm will be held on December 2nd, and motions will be sent in by members over the coming weeks. An ICGP committee will then rule on which motions will be valid for discussion, in line with the organisation’s rules.

The decision comes after a group of GPs recently submitted a petition to the ICGP, calling for an egm on the issue.

A spokeswoman for the ICGP said the board had received a petition calling for a meeting to discuss “the concerns of some members regarding the provision by GPs of abortion services”.

“This petition, however, was not properly constituted, according to legal advice received by the board members,” the spokeswoman said.

It is understood the issue was the petition, which listed the names of more than 350 members, did not include their signatures and so was invalid.

There has been opposition among some GPs to plans that practitioners would provide abortion services, after legislation is enacted to permit termination services in Ireland.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has committed that abortion services would be available by January. Last May, Ireland voted to remove the constitutional ban on abortion by a two-thirds majority in a referendum.

Legislation to regulate the provision of abortion services, the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018, has to be passed by the Oireachtas.

The joint Oireachtas committee on health will debate the legislation over three days next week, in an attempt to ensure its passage is not delayed.

Previously Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said GPs will be allowed to conscientiously object to provide abortion services in their practices, but would be required to refer women seeking terminations to other practitioners.