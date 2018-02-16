Governments play for time after collapse of Stormont talks

Sinn Féin and the DUP clashed sharply yesterday over the collapsed Northern talks as both the Irish and British governments played for time regarding the next steps for the Stormont institutions.

Sinn Féin insisted that a draft agreement covering an Irish language act and same-sex marriage was reached last Friday, a claim which the DUP leader Arlene Foster strongly denied.

In Dublin, senior sources said that a cooling-off period was advisable and it is thought that no imminent attempt to restart the talks is likely.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney spoke to the Northern Secretary Karen Bradley twice yesterday and also spoke with the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. There were no contacts between the Irish Government and the DUP.

Ms May spoke to the leaders of Sinn Féin and the DUP on Thursday evening, telling them she was disappointed that they had failed to reach an agreement. A Downing Street spokeswoman said the prime minister told the leaders that she remained committed to restoring the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland and that she believed a deal was still possible.

Return from recess

The spokeswoman suggested, however, that the British government was preparing to legislate in Westminster for a budget for Northern Ireland when the House of Commons returns from recess next week.

“On next steps, the prime minister was clear that the UK government has a responsibility to consider what needed to be done to protect the interests of Northern Ireland in the ongoing absence of an Executive,” the spokeswoman said.

In Dublin, Mr Coveney restated the Government’s opposition to direct rule. He also strongly criticised the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for his comments on the crisis, a departure from the usual practice where the main parties have sought to avoid making the North a point of political contention.

At a press conference in Belfast, the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that by the end of last week the DUP and Sinn Féin had agreed a draft agreement to restore Stormont.

“At that time we advised the DUP leadership that the deal should be closed before those opposed to it could unpick what we had achieved,” said Ms McDonald.

Ms McDonald said the draft agreement included the introduction of three acts dealing with the Irish language, Ulster Scots and cultural diversity.

No agreement

Ms McDonald said there was no agreement on same-sex marriage but it was anticipated it would be addressed through a private member’s bill in the Assembly with the acknowledgment that no party alone could block the bill through the vetoing “petition of concern” mechanism.

She said legacy issues would be addressed through the proposals of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement and that funding would be provided for Troubles-related inquests.

But the DUP leader Arlene Foster said no draft agreement was in place and that Sinn Féin “certainly didn’t have an offer of an Irish language act”.

The Irish Times understands that the Irish Government largely shares Sinn Féin’s view of what happened at the talks and senior sources were pessimistic about the chances of achieving agreement with the DUP, citing both Ms Foster’s weakness in her own party and the DUP confidence and supply agreement with Mrs May’s Government in London.