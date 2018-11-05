Government would not accept time-limited backstop, Coveney says

The Government and the EU would “never” agree to a time limited backstop, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said

He was responding to a report that Britain’s Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has privately demanded the right to pull Britain out of the EU’s proposed Irish backstop after just three months. According to The Daily Telegraph he put the proposal to Mr Coveney early last week.

A Northern Ireland backstop is a a guarantee to avoid a hard border even if future trade talks fail.

“The Irish position remains consistent and v clear that a ‘time-limited backstop’ or a backstop that could be ended by UK unilaterally would never be agreed to by Ireland or the European Union,” Mr Coveney said on Twitter.

“These ideas are not backstops at all + don’t deliver on previous UK commitments,” he added

Entire UK

However The Irish Times understands a common view is emerging in Dublin, London and Brussels on the backstop issue.

The final deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union is set to include a backstop that will apply to the entire United Kingdom, but will have additional measures for Northern Ireland to ensure there is no hard border.

A Northern Ireland-specific backstop – a guarantee to avoid a hard border even if future trade talks fail – would effectively give way to one that would apply across the entirety of Britain for customs only.

However, the withdrawal agreement would also contain additional measures that would apply on the Irish Border. These are understood to include some extra customs rules as well as rules to ensure the North’s regulations remain in alignment with EU standards.

A senior government source said such “add-ons” do not “change the fact that Northern Ireland remains in the customs territory of the UK”.

“You have one backstop – the main element of which is a UK-wide customs union – to be extended.

It had been previously mooted that there would be effectively two backstops – one for Northern Ireland and one for the UK – but government figures say this is now unlikely.

Still cautious

Sources in Dublin and Brussels are still cautious about the prospect of a European Council summit being convened later this month to sign off on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

British prime minister Theresa May is expected to brief her cabinet on Tuesday, with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, updating ambassadors of the EU27 on Wednesday.