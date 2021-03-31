Government went beyond Nphet advice to allow under-18 sport at end of April

The Government went beyond advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in its decision to allow under-18s to return to sports training at the end of April.

The latest letter from Nphet also warned that the risk of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infection would be “very high” if public health measures were relaxed too quickly.

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to permit an extension of the 5km travel restriction to a county-wide or 20km-limit and a gradual easing of restrictions on outdoor activities from April 12th. Outdoor meetings of two households will be allowed but not in private gardens from that date.

Sporting activities can also return, with training by GAA senior county teams and some high-performing athletes permitted from April 19th. Non-contact sports including tennis, golf and underage training will be permitted from April 26th.

The Nphet correspondence came on Monday ahead of the Cabinet’s deliberations on easing restrictions.

The Government adhered to most of Nphet’s advice in relation to measures such as easing the 5km travel limit and allowing outdoor meet-ups.

However, the letter also signalled that underage sports should not return until May, and then on a phased basis beginning with under-13s.

The Nphet letter said the health system is said to remain “extremely fragile” with an “exhausted” workforce after the most recent wave of Covid-19 infections.

The number of patients in hospital and critical care remained high and there were more people in critical care compared with the peak of the second wave of the virus.

Nphet said the third wave of the virus caused “extensive disruption” to non-Covid care, pointing to rising waiting lists since February 2020 for inpatient care (up 21 per cent), outpatients (up 12 per cent) and gastrointestinal scopes (up 62 per cent).

The letter said: “Any resurgence in Covid-19 will cause inevitable further disruption to non-Covid services.

“It is also important to note that the rollout of the vaccination programme also is likely to further displace non-Covid care over the coming period.”

In its advice, Nphet said the “approach in the near term must continue to be one of extreme caution, with the focus remaining on protecting the gains of the last three months and protecting the core national priorities until vaccination can offer more widespread protection.”

‘Cautious approach’

It recommended a “cautious, slow and phased approach” to easing restrictions with sufficient time between each change to assess its impact and respond to changes in the epidemiological situation.

It said the core priorities are to protect the vulnerable as vaccines are rolled out, to protect the health service and protect education and childcare services.

Nphet said there was very “limited scope” for easing measures at this time though they said some measures were warranted to “improve societal wellbeing and quality of life”.

It said Level 5 restrictions should be extended from April 5th and reviewed at the end of the month, once there has been time to assess the impact of a full return to education on April 12th.

It suggested easing travel restrictions from April 12th to enable travel within a county or up to 20km from a person’s home across a county boundary, with outdoor meet-ups to be allowed in public places between two households.

It said that the 20km rule should only be adopted “if deemed to be operationally enforceable”.

Nphet advised that golf and tennis facilities could return on April 26th and outdoor visitor attractions such as zoos could open on the same day.

The limit on the numbers attending funerals could rise to 25 also on April 26th.

Nphet said: “Consideration will also be given to the phased return of non-contact outdoor training, starting with the under-13s in May.”

The Government announced that under- 18s sports training can begin again on April 26th.

Participants will have to train in pods of 15 and outdoor dance classes are also allowed to return on that date.