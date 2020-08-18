Government to recommend all businesses should revert to working from home until September 13th

The advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to cabinet is that all businesses should revert to remote working unless it is absolutely essential for an employee to attend their workplace in person, it is understood.

Fresh measures aimed at tackling coronavirus, if approved today, will stay in place until September 13th, according to a government source.

NPHET is also believed to have advised that sporting events and matches should revert to a “behind closed doors” basis.

Gatherings, including social gatherings before and after sporting events, are to be avoided.

A Government source said the expectation is that this advice will be adopted.

It is understood government was considering that face coverings be worn in private cars when they are being shared by members of different households.

A press conference due to begin at 3pm was delayed as the full Cabinet meeting continued. It concluded around 4.15pm.

The Cabinet discussed increased powers for gardaí to enforce the coronavirus lockdown as well as amended advice for the over-70s that would tell them to limit the time they spend outdoors and in company.

Political sources confirmed the Government’s public health experts had advised greater powers for the gardaí to police social gatherings, both in pubs/restaurants and at private house parties, amid growing concerns about the behaviour of younger people.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was briefed on Monday night after a lengthy meeting of NPHET discussed the recent sharp increase in the number of cases. He brought their recommendations to the Cabinet when it met at 1pm on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting was scheduled late on Monday night – in place of a previously arranged meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 – in a sign that legally binding decisions were expected. Only the full Cabinet has the authority to make decisions of the Government.

Amendments

It was also expected Ministers would be asked to approve amendments to the advice to over-70s that encourages them to limit interactions with other people, shop during designated hours and wear face coverings.

In a bid to curb house parties, gatherings were expected to be restricted to groups of six from no more than three households.

Political sources say the public health experts have been alarmed by the recent increase in cases and have been putting the case for further restrictions forcefully to Ministers in private.

However, there was also reluctance among some Ministers to reverse the easing of the lockdown as they believe that public tolerance with some of the measures is thinning. There is also a belief among some Ministers that NPHET is being overly cautious.

Ministers were also likely to discuss the plans for school reopening and the progress on producing the Leaving Certificate results.

After the UK government abandoned its process for estimating A-levels results yesterday, deciding to rely on teachers’ predicted grades only, the Department of Education has come under pressure to reassure students they will not see the widespread marking down of the teacher-estimated grades when the results are published next month.

Responding to reports that among the measures to be announced this afternoon is a requirement for older people to again restrict their time outside their home and avoid settings with lots of people, Trinity College Dublin geriatrician professor Rose Anne Kenny said she had concerns about moves to restrict the movement of older people.

Fresh air and movement were critical to boost the immune system and older people had more vulnerable immune systems, she said.

“It doesn’t make sense” to suggest that such people not be active, nor did selecting “a chronological number”.

“I don’t see how that will resolve things. There needs to be improved testing and tracing,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

On the same programme immunologist Dr Tómas Ryan, associate professor of biochemistry in Trinity College Dublin, said the reality was that shielding does not work and said the Government was losing control of the Covid-19 situation.

Testing-and-tracing

He said the State’s testing-and-tracing system had “fallen down” and turnaround time for test results were getting slower.

Prof Ryan said the time between noticing symptoms and tracking contacts needed to be 72 hours, but at present it was an average of four days.

Dr Ryan called for a “complete overhaul” of the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, he said.

NPHET said on Monday evening an additional 56 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the State. The news follows the reporting of an additional 266 cases over the weekend.

The latest figures see the total number of deaths in the Republic remain at 1,774, while the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 27,313.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally warned that Ireland is heading into an “age-related apartheid” approach to dealing with Covid-19.

The number of cases in Ireland was going in the wrong direction he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show. “Something’s got to be done.”

It was notable that recent cases were predominantly among young people, he said while older people were “doing their best to dodge this deadly virus.”

Dr Scally said he did not known what gain there might be from further restrictions for older people.

“I can see how stopping house parties would be valuable. But I do have a kind of a worry that we’re heading into some sort of an age-related apartheid approach to Covid-19.”