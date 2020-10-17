Government to meet on Monday to discuss Covid-19 restrictions

A meeting of Government leaders has broken up without any decision on the level of restrictions to be put in place in the country.

Government sources said no announcement would be made this evening, and there is no Cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday.

Ministers will meet again on Monday to discuss the next steps, it is understood.

Senior sources said that on Saturday six of the most senior politicians in the State examined the options available to the Government and the implications of the decisions to be taken, amid concerns over the rate of growth of the coronavirus in the Republic.

The meeting was preceded by a private consultation between the State’s top two public health doctors and the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin. There were briefings provided by senior members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

Speaking as he left the meeting, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Goverment shares concerns around the increasing numbers, which he said are also occuring across Europe and the rest of the world.

“Government has to balance up a whole range of variables. Yes we have to look at the impact of the virus but also the impacts in so many different ways on society and how we respond to it,” he said.

While no decisions have been taken, there is a growing expectation among some Cabinet ministers that the country will be moved to a higher level of alert in the coming days, but that it will fall short of the Level 5 for six weeks recommendation made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Sources said that pushback is expected over implementing some elements of Level 5, such as the closure of some sectors of the economy, and the stipulation that people must not travel more than five kilometres from their home. The six week duration recommended by Nphet is also likely to be resisted.

A briefing of Fine Gael cabinet ministers by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, scheduled to take place at 7pm on Saturday, has been pushed back to 11am Sunday.

Spoke to our hospital managers & consultants now. Feedback, 1.Coping but under pressure. 2.Trying to protect non Covid care. 3.Concern re staff getting virus in communities at a key time that we need them. The public actions are key now to keep all services going. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 17, 2020

Saturday night’s meeting was attended by Mr Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. Before it began, the Taoiseach had a private meeting with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

The two Nphet members, alongside Prof Philip Nolan, who is also on the team, gave a presentation to the wider group of senior politicians which continued for several hours. Paul Reid, the chief executive of the Health Service Executive, also briefed the group.

It is understood a range of presentations and discussions were held on epidemiology, economics, the capacity of the healthcare system, mental health, communications as well as the impact of restrictions on households, including domestic violence, younger people and the impact of isolation.

It came as senior backbench TDs in Government parties raised concerns over the prospect of moving to Level 5. Barry Cowen, the Offaly TD and former minister for agriculture, tweeted on Friday that the State should “retain Level 3, work with it, implement it, adhere to it”.

He added: “Moving to 4 or 5 is running and hiding from Covid.”

Senior Cabinet figures have privately indicated deep concern about moving to Level 5, with the impact on the economy foremost in their minds. There are also concerns that recently announced restrictions have not had a chance to bed in, and that there could be conflict with teachers unions if schools were to remain open.

James Lawless, the Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, told The Irish Times on Saturday that if Level 5 is introduced, oversight of the schools system by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) should be increased by making Covid-19 a notifiable disease. Once a case of a notifiable disease is made to the HSA, an inspection follows, he said.

“Whilst transmission among pupils remains low, schools are also a workplace and the relevant legislation should be amended to make Covid-19 a notifiable event. We have tens of thousand of teachers on the front line and they deserve same protections as other sectors,” Mr Lawless said.

While the overall mood of the Cabinet is against a move to Level 5, some sources on Friday indicated that an increase in restrictions may meet less resistance at the Cabinet table due to the levels of virus circulating.

Government TDs on Saturday expressed mixed views on the prospect of moving to Level 5. One Fine Gael TD said the Government is “damned if we do and damned if we don’t, the virus is getting out of hand, if the trend continues there may be no other option”.

A Fianna Fáil TD said that measures introduced during the week should be given a chance bed in, and that the impact of Level 3 restrictions introduced in recent weeks would only become apparent this weekend. The TD said the Government should wait, but review the situation in the middle of next week.

Another former minister, Michael Ring, described the proposed shift as a “cruel, cruel” move. It is cruel to the elderly, cruel to the young, cruel to people with mental illness and cruel to people who are waiting for all sorts of other operations,” said the veteran Mayo TD.

“Closing down has affected a lot of businesses, a lot of jobs. People are depressed. They are down and they are depressed.

“The Government is handling this badly now. We have to make political decisions as well as medical decisions,” he contended.

“My recommendation is we should go back again to Level 2 where at least we have a bit of normality.”

Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South, also questioned the wisdom of the move on Friday.

He said that going to Level 5 is not “living with Covid” and urged that Government “wake up” to the impact of the measures.

“It is, in effect, a lockdown,” he said. “In deciding what level to move to we need to consider the repercussions of moving to Level 5. It will have a very negative impact on the lives of young people and mental health.”

“At some stage we have to wake up to the damage that we are inflicting on the lives of young people. Their education, employment, pastimes, entertainment and relationships have all been stopped or severely damaged by the restrictions, and they will be damaged even more by moving to level 5.”