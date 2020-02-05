Government to learn if Tipperary vote can go ahead on Saturday

Attorney General Séamus Woulfe will hand the Government legal advice today on whether the entire General Election could be open to a legal challenge after the death of a candidate in Tipperary, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Voting in Tipperary has been postponed after the sudden death of Independent candidate Marese Skehan.

James Seymour, returning officer for the constituency, said the postponement was required under the Electoral Act 1992.

It states that a returning officer must countermand a poll in the constituency where the death of a candidate has occurred and to arrange the holding of a fresh election.

However, Article 16. 3.2 of the Constitution, states that a general election must be held not later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.

It is understood the Attorney General is concerned that the result of the general election in the other 38 constituencies could face a legal challenge if the Tipperary vote was not held on the same date.

“What is happening at the moment is the Attorney General is preparing legal advice as to what the options are, and the legal risks, if you like,” Mr Varadkar told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

“He will submit that advice to Minister [Eoghan]Murphy later today and then Minister Murphy will have to make a judgment call based on that legal advice.”

The Minister for Local Government would need to sign an order to allow the election in Tipperary to proceed on Saturday.

On the prospect of a legal challenge to either polling going ahead in Tipperary on Saturday or a subsequent challenge to the entire general election, Mr Varadkar said the Electoral Act 1992 is “a law of unintended consequences” and those who wrote it “probably didn’t foresee this situation arising”.

“Elections, referendums are always open to legal challenge,” he said.

“We’ve seen a few referendums challenged in the courts. Thankfully the courts decided not to overturn the results.

“So essentially what Minister Murphy will have to do is get the best advice from the Attorney General, and act on that in such a way that it minimises the risk to either the election in Tipperary or the whole general election being challenged.”